UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment 2020 for 854 ARO, Guardian cum DEO, VDO & Other Group C Posts, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in from 10 Nov

UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to Graduate Level Posts in various departments under Group C on 06 November 2020. A total of 854 vacancies are available for Village Development Officer, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Scrutinizer, Guardian cum Data Entry Operator, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Supervisor (Female Only), Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge, Assistant Attendant and Assistant Manager Industry.

UKSSSC Online Application Link will be activated on 10 November 2020. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 till 24 November 2020. However, the last date for submitting online fee is 26 November 2020.

The selection for UKSSSC Group C Posts shall be done on the basis of Group 6 Posts which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021. More details on UKSSSC Graduate Level Group C Recruitment 2020 are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 November 2020

Last Date of Application - 24 November 2020

Last Date of Application Fee through Net Banking/Debit Card - 26 November 2020

Date of Written Exam - May 2021

UKSSSC Graduate Level Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 854

Village Development Officer - 381 Posts

Gram Panchayat Development Officer - 292 Posts

Assistant Manager Industry- 70 Posts

Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge - 16 Posts

Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 35 Posts

Hostel Superintendent - 3 Posts

Assistant Review Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Consolidation Officer - 4 Posts

Scrutinizer - 1 Posts

Guardian cum Data Entry Operator - 9 Posts

Supervisor (Female Only) - 32 Posts

Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge 16 Posts

Assistant Attendant - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Graduate Level Posts

Candidates should posses Graduate Degree or its equivalent from recognized University. The candidates can check complete post-wise educational qualification through the detailed notification given below:

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit - 42 Years

Selection Process for UKSSSC Graduate Level Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of writtn test

How to Apply for UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through online mode from 10 November to 24 November 2020.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Notification PDF