UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment 2020 for 854 ARO, Guardian cum DEO, VDO & Other Group C Posts, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in from 10 Nov

UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to Graduate Level Posts in various departments under Group C on 06 November 2020. A total of 854 vacancies are available for Village Development Officer, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Scrutinizer, Guardian cum Data Entry Operator, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Supervisor (Female Only), Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge, Assistant Attendant and Assistant Manager Industry.
UKSSSC Online Application Link will be activated on 10 November 2020. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 till 24 November 2020. However, the last date for submitting online fee is 26 November 2020.
The selection for UKSSSC Group C Posts shall be done on the basis of Group 6 Posts which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021. More details on UKSSSC Graduate Level Group C Recruitment 2020 are given below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 10 November 2020
- Last Date of Application - 24 November 2020
- Last Date of Application Fee through Net Banking/Debit Card - 26 November 2020
- Date of Written Exam - May 2021
UKSSSC Graduate Level Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 854
- Village Development Officer - 381 Posts
- Gram Panchayat Development Officer - 292 Posts
- Assistant Manager Industry- 70 Posts
- Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge - 16 Posts
- Assistant Social Welfare Officer - 35 Posts
- Hostel Superintendent - 3 Posts
- Assistant Review Officer - 3 Posts
- Assistant Consolidation Officer - 4 Posts
- Scrutinizer - 1 Posts
- Guardian cum Data Entry Operator - 9 Posts
- Supervisor (Female Only) - 32 Posts
- Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge 16 Posts
- Assistant Attendant - 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Graduate Level Posts
Candidates should posses Graduate Degree or its equivalent from recognized University. The candidates can check complete post-wise educational qualification through the detailed notification given below:
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 21 Years
- Maximum Age Limit - 42 Years
Selection Process for UKSSSC Graduate Level Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of writtn test
How to Apply for UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through online mode from 10 November to 24 November 2020.