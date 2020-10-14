UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 1431 Vacancies notified @sssc.uk.gov.in, Apply Online from 19 October onwards

UKSSSC LT 1431 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of LT Assistant Teacher in Group C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at sssc.uk.gov.in.
A total of 1431 vacancies have been notified in Group C Category for the post of LT Assistant Teacher. The online process for Uttarakhnad LT Assistant Teacher 2020 will start from 19 October 2020 till 4 December 2020. Candidates can check the notification details, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Advertisement Publication Date: 13 October 2020
- Commencement of submission of online application: 19 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 December 2020
- Last date for submitting the online application fee: 6 December 2020
- Tentative Exam Date: April 2021
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total No. Of Vacancies - 1431 Posts
Galwan Division: 672 Post
Kumaon Division: 759 Post
Galwan Division Details
Discipline:
- Hindi - 120 Posts
- English - 100 Posts
- Sanskrit - 14 Posts
- Mathematics - 86 Posts
- Science - 113 Posts
- General - 55 Posts
- Art - 112 Posts
- Yoga - 67 Posts
- Home Science - 9 Posts
- Commerce - 10 Posts
- Music - 1 Post
- Urdu - 5 Posts
Kumaon Division Vacancy Details
- Hindi - 165 Posts
- English - 96 Posts
- Sanskrit -21 Posts
- Mathematics - 122 Posts
- Science - 135 Posts
- General - 2 Posts
- Art - 138 Posts
- Yoga - 60 Posts
- Home Science - 2 Posts
- Commerce - 3 Posts
- Music - 2 Posts
- Urdu - 1 Post
- Punjabi - 1 Post
- Bangla - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for LT Assistant Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in the concerned subject with LT Diploma/B.Ed. Degree from any recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category as per government norms)
Download UKSSSC LT 1431 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - Link to active on 19 Oct
How to apply for UKSSSC LT 1431 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at sssc.uk.gov.in from 19 October 2020 to 4 December 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.