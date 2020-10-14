UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 1431 Vacancies notified @sssc.uk.gov.in, Apply Online from 19 October onwards

UKSSSC LT 1431 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of LT Assistant Teacher in Group C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at sssc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 1431 vacancies have been notified in Group C Category for the post of LT Assistant Teacher. The online process for Uttarakhnad LT Assistant Teacher 2020 will start from 19 October 2020 till 4 December 2020. Candidates can check the notification details, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Advertisement Publication Date: 13 October 2020

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 4 December 2020

Last date for submitting the online application fee: 6 December 2020

Tentative Exam Date: April 2021

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 1431 Posts

Galwan Division: 672 Post

Kumaon Division: 759 Post

Galwan Division Details

Discipline:

Hindi - 120 Posts

English - 100 Posts

Sanskrit - 14 Posts

Mathematics - 86 Posts

Science - 113 Posts

General - 55 Posts

Art - 112 Posts

Yoga - 67 Posts

Home Science - 9 Posts

Commerce - 10 Posts

Music - 1 Post

Urdu - 5 Posts

Kumaon Division Vacancy Details

Hindi - 165 Posts

English - 96 Posts

Sanskrit -21 Posts

Mathematics - 122 Posts

Science - 135 Posts

General - 2 Posts

Art - 138 Posts

Yoga - 60 Posts

Home Science - 2 Posts

Commerce - 3 Posts

Music - 2 Posts

Urdu - 1 Post

Punjabi - 1 Post

Bangla - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for LT Assistant Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in the concerned subject with LT Diploma/B.Ed. Degree from any recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category as per government norms)

Download UKSSSC LT 1431 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - Link to active on 19 Oct

Official Website

How to apply for UKSSSC LT 1431 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode at sssc.uk.gov.in from 19 October 2020 to 4 December 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.