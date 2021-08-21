Union Bank of India (UBI) Recruitment 2021 for 347 Assistant Manager, Sr Manager & Manager Posts, Apply Online for SO Posts @unionbankofindia.co.in

Union Bank of India is hiring 347 Specialist Officer Posts including Senior Manager, Manager and Assistant Manager. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process etc. given in this article below.

Union Bank of India (UBI) Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India,a leading listed Public Sector Bank with Head Office in Mumbai and having Pan India, is inviting online application for recruitment of various Specialist Officer Posts including Senior Manager, Manager and Assistant Manager. Those candidates who are interested for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 can apply from 12 August 2021 to 03 September 2021 on unionbankofindia.co.in.

More than 300 vacancies are available under under MMGS -III , MMGS -II and JMGS - I Grades. : The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, only those candidates who are willing to work at any of the Branch/Office of the Bank throughout India needs to apply.

More details details on UBI Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process etc. are given in this article below:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: 12 August 2021 Last Date of Online Application Submission: 03 September 2021

Union Bank SO Vacancy Details

Senior Manager (Risk) - 60 Posts Manager (Risk ) - 60 Posts Manager (Civil Engineer) - 7 Posts Manager (Architect) - 7 Posts Manager (Electrical Engineer) - 2 Posts Manager (Printing Technologist) - 1 Post Manager (Forex) - 50 Posts Manager (Chartered Accountant) - 14 Posts Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) - 26 Posts Assistant Manager (Forex) - 120 Posts

Union Bank SO Salary:

Senior Manager - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230 Manager - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810 Assistant Manager - Rs. 36000-1490/7-46430- 1740/2-49910- 1990/7-63840

Eligibility Criteria for Union Bank SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Manager (Risk) - Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) Minimum 60% in aggregate. OR Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate. Minimum 5 years' of work experience Manager (Risk ) - Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) Minimum 60% in aggregate. OR Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate.Minimum 2 years' of work experience Manager (Civil Engineer) - Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk (GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute. OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. OR CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full time MBA in Finance (Minimum 2 Years)/PGDM with specialization in finance) Minimum 60% in aggregate. OR Master in Mathematics/Statistics or Economics Minimum of 60% in aggregate.Minimum 3 years' of work experience Manager (Architect) - Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. Must have valid registration of council of Architecture. Must have knowledge of Auto CAD & should be conversant with Govt. guidelines pertaining to procurement of works, goods & services. Minimum 3 years' of work experience Manager (Electrical Engineer) - B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks in Aggregate from a University recognized by Govt. of India/AICTE accredited Institution. Minimum 5 years' of Post Qualification work experience Manager (Printing Technologist) - B.E./ B. Tech in Printing Technology from a University recognized by Govt. of India/Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate. Minimum 3 years' of Post Qualification work experience Manager (Forex) - Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. AND Full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. Certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred.Minimum 3 years’ of experience Manager (Chartered Accountant) - Chartered Accountant from institution recognized by ICAI. Minimum 2 years of experience a Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) - Degree in Engineering in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical etc./ B.Pharma from a University recognized by Govt. of India/Approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. Assistant Manager (Forex) - Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. AND Full time MBA (Minimum 2 Years) / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with Specialization in Finance / International Business/Trade Finance from a University / Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. Certificate Course in Forex conducted by IIBF along with above mention qualification will be preferred

Union Bank SO Age Limit:

Sr Manager - 30 to 40 years Manager - 25 to 35 years AM - 20 to 30 years

Selection Process for Union Bank SO Posts

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview.

How to Apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can to apply Online on Union Bank Website through unionbankofindia.co.in by following steps:

Application Registration Payment Of Fees Photograph, Signature & Left Thumb Impression Scan And Upload (Details

