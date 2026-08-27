UP ITI Result 2026 Out: यूपी आईटीआई रिजल्ट मेरिट लिस्ट scvtup.in जारी, पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
UP ITI Result 2026 Out: यूपी आईटीआई पहले राउंड की मेरिट लिस्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दी है। उम्मीदवार अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल से लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
UP ITI Result 2026: उत्तर प्रदेश आईटीआई की ओर से पहले राउंड की अलॉटमेंट मेरिट लिस्ट आज 27 अगस्त को जारी की है। एडमिशन 2026 के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 11 जुलाई से 7 अगस्त तक पूरी की गई थी। अब उम्मीदवार यूपी आईटीआई मेरिट लिस्ट 2026 ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। मेरिट लिस्ट में उम्मीदवारों की पसंदीदा ट्रेड और उपलब्ध सीटों के आधार पर सीट अलॉट की गई हैं। उम्मीदवारों मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करने के लिए लेख में उपलब्ध कराए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर सकते हैं।
UP ITI Admission 2026 में उम्मीदवार के लिए अलग से प्रवेश परीक्षा नहीं कराई जा रही है। उम्मीदवारों का चयन मुख्य रूप से 10वीं कक्षा में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर तैयार मेरिट से किया जाएगा। इसके बाद मेरिट और उपलब्ध सीटों के अनुसार उम्मीदवारों को ITI और ट्रेड आवंटित किया जाएगा।
UP ITI Result 2026 Download link: मेरिट लिस्ट जारी
यूपी आईटीआई की ओर से आज 26 अगस्त को पहले राउंड की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की गई है। इसके लिए हाईस्कूल पास किए उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। उम्मीदवारों की सुविधा के लिए मेरिट लिस्ट डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां उपलब्ध करा दिया है।
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यूपी आईटीआई रिजल्ट 2026
UP ITI Result 2026: हाइलाइट्स
उम्मीदवार नीचे दी गई टेबल में यूपी आईटीआई पहले राउंड की मेरिट लिस्ट से जुड़ा हाइलाइट्स देख सकते हैं:
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प्रवेश प्रक्रिया
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यूपी आईटीआई एडमिशन 2026
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मेरिट लिस्ट
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अगस्त 2026 में
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चयन का आधार
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10वीं के अंकों के आधार पर
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मेरिट लिस्ट मोड
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ऑनलाइन
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सीट अलॉटमेंट
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मेरिट के आधार पर
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मेरिट लिस्ट
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27 अगस्त, 2026 (जारी)
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परीक्षा
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यूपी आईटीआई
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संस्थान का नाम
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NCVT & SCVT
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आधिकारिक वेबसाइट
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skillindiadigital.gov.in / scvtup.in
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आगे की प्रक्रिया
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सीट अलॉटमेंट, दस्तावेज सत्यापन और प्रवेश
UP ITI Result 2026: ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
यूपी आईटीआई रिजल्ट 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए स्टेप फॉलो कर सकते हैं।
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर जाएं।
स्टेप 3 अब UP SCVTUP ITI 1st Round Allotment Result 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 4 रिजल्ट देखने के लिए Registration Number और Password दर्ज करें।
स्टेप 5 रिजल्ट स्टेटस स्क्रीन पर दिखेगा।
स्टेप 6 मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें।
Also Check: UGC NET June 2026 Result Live
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.