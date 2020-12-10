UP Police Admit Card 2020 for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman Soon: Update Your Mail/Phone No @uppbpb.gov.in, Download Exam Centre List

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon released the admit card for all the candidates who are going to appear for UP Police Exam 2020 on 19 December and 20 December 2020 on its website. Details Here

Dec 10, 2020 19:19 IST
UP Police Admit Card 2020 Soon for Constable, Fireman and Jail Warder: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has, recently, activated the link a link for all those candidates who have lost their application number/registration number. Such candidates can get their application number/registration number by providing their name, Father's Name,  and Date of Birth  through the link given on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in or through the link below:

Link to UP Police Application/Registration Number

If any candidates wants to update his/her mobile number and email ID he/she can update the same through the link below:

Update Email ID and Phone Number

On 9 December, the board has released the exam centre list/city slip, for all the candidates who are going to appear for UP Police Exam 2020 on 19 December and 20 December 2020, on its website. The board has prepared a list of 624390 candidates consisting of their Registration Number 1/Registration Number 2, Name and City of Exam Center. The candidates can download UP Police Exam Centre List from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in or directly through the PDF Link given below:

UP Police Exam Centre List

UP Police Exam Notice PDF

The board will release UP Police Admit Card seven days before the exam. Hence, UP Police Jail Warder Admit Card, UP Police Constable Admit Card and UP Police Fireman Admit Card expected on 13 December or 14 December 2020. Candidates can download UP Admit Card from the official website using their Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB), once released. The candidates facing any issues can contact on the helpline number 09513765358.

UP Police Exam Pattern

The written exam will be of 300 marks. The test will have 150 questions on General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, Mental Ability, IQ and Reasoning Ability. Candidates can check the details on No Negative Marking/Negative Marking through the PDF below:

UP Police No Negative Marking/Negative Marking Details

UP Police Selection Process

Selected candidates in the written exam shall be called for Document Verification and Physical Test (PET/PST)

UP Police Syllabus:

General Knowledge

  • General Science
  • Indian History
  • Indian Constitution
  • Indian Economy and Culture
  • Indian Agriculture
  • Commerce and Trade
  • Population
  • Environment and Urbanization
  • Geography of India
  • Natural Resources
  • Revenue
  • Police and General Administration System
  • Human rightsInternal Security & terrorism in Uttar Pradesh
  • India and International Relations
  • National & International Current Affairs
  • National and International Organizations
  • Monopolization and its impact
  • Cybercrime
  • Commodity and Service
  • Prizes and Honors
  • Country/Capital/Currencies
  • Important Days
  • Research and Discovery
  • Books And Their Author
  • Social Media Communication

General Hindi

 

Numerical Aptitude

  • Number System
  • Simplification
  • Decimal & Fraction
  • HCF LCM
  • Ratio & Proportion
  • Percentage
  • Profit & Loss
  • Discount
  • Simple Interest and Compound Interest
  • Partnership
  • Time & Work
  • Distance
  • Use of Table & Graph
  • Mensuration
  • Arithmetical computations and other analytical functions
  • Miscellaneous 

Mental Ability Test

  • Logical Diagrams
  • Symbol-Relationship Interpretation
  • Codification
  • Perception Test
  • Word formation Test
  • Letter and number series
  • Word and alphabet Analogy
  • Common Sense Test
  • Letter and number coding
  • Direction sense Test
  • Logical interpretation of data
  • Forcefulness of argument
  • Determining implied meanings

Mental Aptitude

  • Public Interest
  • Law & Order
  • Communal Harmony
  • Crime Control
  • Rule of Law
  • Ability of Adaptability
  • Professional Information (Basic level)
  • Police System
  • Contemporary Police Issues & Law and order
  • Basic Law
  • Interest in Profession
  • Mental Toughness
  • Sensitivity towards minorities and underprivileged
  • Gender sensitivity

IQ

  • Relationship and Analogy Test
  • Spotting out the dissimilar
  • Series Completion
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Direction Sense Test
  • Blood Relation
  • Problems based on alphabet
  • Time sequence test
  • Venn Diagram and chart type test
  • Mathematical ability Test
  • Arranging in order

Reasoning Ability

  • Analogies
  • Similarities
  • Differences
  • Space visualization
  • Problem-solving
  • Analysis and Judgment
  • Decision-making
  • Visual memory
  • Discrimination
  • Observation
  • Relationship
  • Concepts
  • Arithmetical reasoning
  • Verbal and figure classification
  • Arithmetical number series
  • Abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationships

UPPRB is conducting the exam for filling up 3638 vacancies of Jail Warder (Male and Female), 2065 vacancies of Fireman and 102 for Constable (Horse Rider) Posts.

