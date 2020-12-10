UP Police Admit Card 2020 for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman Soon: Update Your Mail/Phone No @uppbpb.gov.in, Download Exam Centre List

UP Police Admit Card 2020 Soon for Constable, Fireman and Jail Warder: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has, recently, activated the link a link for all those candidates who have lost their application number/registration number. Such candidates can get their application number/registration number by providing their name, Father's Name, and Date of Birth through the link given on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in or through the link below:

On 9 December, the board has released the exam centre list/city slip, for all the candidates who are going to appear for UP Police Exam 2020 on 19 December and 20 December 2020, on its website. The board has prepared a list of 624390 candidates consisting of their Registration Number 1/Registration Number 2, Name and City of Exam Center. The candidates can download UP Police Exam Centre List from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in or directly through the PDF Link given below:

The board will release UP Police Admit Card seven days before the exam. Hence, UP Police Jail Warder Admit Card, UP Police Constable Admit Card and UP Police Fireman Admit Card expected on 13 December or 14 December 2020. Candidates can download UP Admit Card from the official website using their Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB), once released. The candidates facing any issues can contact on the helpline number 09513765358.

The written exam will be of 300 marks. The test will have 150 questions on General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, Mental Ability, IQ and Reasoning Ability. Candidates can check the details on No Negative Marking/Negative Marking through the PDF below:

Selected candidates in the written exam shall be called for Document Verification and Physical Test (PET/PST)

UPPRB is conducting the exam for filling up 3638 vacancies of Jail Warder (Male and Female), 2065 vacancies of Fireman and 102 for Constable (Horse Rider) Posts.