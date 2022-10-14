UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in, Download Typing Test Schedule

Uttar Pradesh PRPB has released the Admit Card/Schedule update for the Skill Test for the post of ASI on its website-uppbpb.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the Skill Test for the post of ASI (Confidential) & ASI (Clerk & Accounts) and others on its website. UPPRPB will be conducting the Typing Skill Test on 18 October 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for UP Police Typing Skill Test round can download the UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of UP Police. i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

You can download the details of the UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Update

According to the short notice released, UPPRPB is set to conduct the Typing Skill Test for the UP Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk/Account) & Sub Inspector (Confidential) and other posts on 18 October 2022 in the different exam centers situated in Lucknow.

UPPRPB will release the Admit Card for the Skill Test on 15 October 2022on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after prodding their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UP Police ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update

Visit the official website of UP Police.i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'पुरूष एवं महिलाओं के लिए उ0प्र0 पुलिस में पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक (गोपनीय, पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) की सीधी भर्ती 2020-21 की भर्ती प्रक्रिया के अन्तर्गत कम्प्यूटर टंकण परीक्षा हेतु परीक्षा तिथि /समय एवं अभ्यास टेस्ट के सम्बन्ध में ।' flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update in a new window. Download ASI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that UPPRPB is being in the process to recruit 1329 vacancies for UP Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk/Account) & Sub Inspector (Confidential). The Skill Test and Typing Test are the part of selection process for the above posts.