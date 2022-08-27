UP Police Driver Skill Test Schedule 2022 (Out) @uppbpb.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the skill test schedule for the Driver post on its official website-uppbpb.gov.in. Download PDF.

UP Police Driver Skill Test Schedule 2022 :UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the skill test schedule for the UP Police Driver post on its official website. UPPRPB will conduct the skill test for the Driver Post from 12 September 2022 onwards.

Direct Link to Download: UP Police Driver Skill Test Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, the Driver Post skill test will be conducted form 12 to 16 September 2022. Board will provide candidates the Admit Card for the skill test.

How to Download UP Police Driver Skill Test Schedule 2022