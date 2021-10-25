UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 Released @uppbpb.gov.in for 238 Vacancies, Check Easy Steps to Download

UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Check UP Police SI Answer Key PDF and other details here.

UP Police SI Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander. The candidates who appeared in the UP Police SI Exam 2021 can download the answer key through the official website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police SI Exam 2021 was conducted on 5 September 2021 at various centres. The set wise UP Police SI Answer Key has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download the UP Police SI Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download UP Police SI Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in. Click on ‘मृतकआश्रित अभ्यर्थियों के उपनिरीक्षक एवं प्लाटून कमाण्डर पीएसी के पदों पर सेवायोजन के सम्बन्ध में आयोजित परीक्षा दिनांक 05/09/2021 के उत्तर कुंजी के सम्बन्ध में’ flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. The candidates can download UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 PDF Here