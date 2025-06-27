UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and FAQs

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The first round of JEECUP polytechnic counselling registration began today, June 27, 2025, for all qualified candidates. You can register online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in by visiting the site, logging in, filling details, and paying the ₹250 counselling fee. Remember, your registration is only complete once the fee is paid. Following registration, students must complete their choice filling and locking by July 2, 2025. Seat allotment results will start releasing from July 3 over seven rounds. Selected candidates will need to pay a ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee and attend mandatory offline document verification at their assigned institutions with all required original documents; not doing so will cancel admission. JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the results for the first round of JEECUP 2025 counselling today, July 3. If you signed up for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling and picked your college choices, you can check if you got a seat on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Following the release of the Round 1 seat allotment results, candidates must complete a series of steps as per the official schedule. These steps include accepting the allotted seat, paying the admission fee, and reporting to the assigned institute for document verification. Failure to complete these steps within the stipulated deadline will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat. Event Dates Freeze/Float Option Selection & Fee Payment (Round 1) July 4 – July 6, 2025 Document Verification at District Help Centers (Only for Freeze Candidates) July 4 – July 7, 2025 (up to 6 PM) Last Date to Withdraw from Round 1 July 8, 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling July 9 – July 11, 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result July 12, 2025 JEECUP Counselling 2025 - Highlights Events Overview Name of Exam JEECUP or UPJEE – Polytechnic Conducting Body Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh Mode of Exam Online Duration of Exam 2 Hours 30 minutes Types of Questions Asked Objective Medium of Exam English and Hindi Mode of Application Online Application Fee General/OBC - Rs. 300 + Bank Charges SC/ST - Rs. 200 + Bank Charges

UP Polytechnic Counselling: Round 1 Document Verification and Phase Details For the first round of UP Polytechnic counselling, document verification for candidates who have "frozen" their seats will take place at District Help Centers from July 4 to July 7, 2025. Additionally, candidates who have been admitted and wish to withdraw their seats can do so until July 8, 2025. The overall JEECUP Polytechnic counselling will be structured into two main parts: Phase 1, which will consist of three distinct rounds, and Phase 2 (a special round), which will include two rounds exclusively for reserved quota seats in minority institutes. Candidates who have qualified the UPJEE 2025 exam under specific groups (A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L) are eligible to participate in this comprehensive counselling process. Check out the complete schedule below:

Event Date Round 1 Choice Filling (for eligible candidates of UP state) June 27 to June 2, 2025 JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment July 3, 2025 Round 1 Online Freeze/Float Option Selection and Fee Payment July 4 to 6, 2025 Document Verification at Help Centers (for freeze candidates only) July 4 to 7, 2025 (6 PM) Withdrawal of seats admitted in Round 1 July 8, 2025 JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP Round 2 Counselling Schedule The choice filling window for GKP counselling round 2 will be open from July 9 to 11. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 12. JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP Round 3 Counselling Schedule The choice filling process in GKP counselling round 3 will be held from July 18 to 20. The seat allotment list will be announced on July 21. Candidates will have to deposit the security and counselling fee between July 22 and 24.

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Eligibility 2025 Details Group Course Name Duration Eligibility Criteria A Diploma in Engineering 3 Years 10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Math) 50% Marks B Diploma in Agriculture Engineering 3 Years 10th Exam Passed with Agriculture Subject, PCM & Agriculture 50% Marks C Fashion Designing and Garments Technology 3 Years 10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks C Home Science 2 Years 10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks C Textile Design 3 Years 10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks C Textile Design (Printing) 3 Years 10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks D Modern Officer Management and Secretarial Service 2 Years 12th Exam Passed and Hindi and English Subject in High School and Intermediate Level Exam D Library and Information Science 2 Years 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed E Diploma in Pharmacy 2 Years 12th Exam Passed in Science Stream with 50% Marks F PG Diploma in Biotechnology 1 Year B.Sc. Degree in Biology, Chemistry or Bio Chemistry Subjects G PG Diploma in Computer Application 2 Years Bachelor Degree in Any Stream G PG Diploma in Marketing and Sales Management/ PG Diploma in Customer Service Management 1 Year Bachelor Degree in Any Stream G PG Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management, Beauty and Health Care, Advertising and Public Relation, Textile Design, Fashion Technology 1 Year Bachelor Degree in Any Stream G PG Diploma in Mass Communication, Computer Hardware and Networking, Web Designing, Accountancy with Computerized Account and Taxation, Retail Management 1 Year Bachelor Degree in Any Stream H Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering 3 Years 12th Exam Passed with 50% Marks I Diploma in Aircraft, Maintenance Engineering 3 Years 12th Exam Passed with PCM Group Subjects with 50% Marks in Physics or Chemistry Subjects I Diploma in Aircraft, Maintenance Engineering (Avionics) 3 Years 12th Exam Passed with PCM Group Subjects with 50% Marks in Physics or Chemistry Subjects J PG Diploma in Information Technology 1 Year Diploma in Engineering (Any Branch) K Diploma in Engineering (Lateral Entry) 2 Years 12th Exam Passed with Science Stream or Class 10 Exam with ITI Certificate L Post Diploma in Industry Safety 1 Year BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year Experience OR Diploma in Engineering with 5 Year Experience.

UPJEE Polytechnic 2025: Counselling Registration Now Live! The counselling registration link for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 is now live on the official website, as of June 27, 2025. Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and complete their JEECUP counselling 2025 application: How to Complete Your JEECUP Counselling 2025 Registration: Visit the Official Website: Go to — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on Registration Link: On the homepage, click the link titled “JEECUP 2025 counselling registration”. Log In: Enter your JEECUP 2025 application number and password to log in. Fill Details: Fill in all the required information as requested on the counselling registration page. Pay Counselling Fee: After filling in the details and clicking submit, you will proceed to pay the counselling fee.

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Fee: Mode of Payment Transaction Through Amount Payable Online Mode Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking Rs 250 Offline E-Challan Rs 250 Important Note: Your JEECUP 2025 counselling registration will only be considered complete after the successful payment of the fees. Jeecup Counselling 2025 Date and Time Schedule Following registration, candidates have until July 2, 2025, to complete the choice filling and locking process. During this stage, candidates are required to select and lock their desired colleges, prioritizing them from most to least preferred. The seat allotment process will then commence on July 3, 2025, based on these locked choices. Jeecup Counselling 2025: Documents required for counselling Candidates appearing for JEECUP counselling will need the following documents:

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP rank card 2025

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying examination

Character certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Two passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate

Two sets of photocopies of all the above documents