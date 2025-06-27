UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and FAQs

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has started the registration process for the first round of counselling for admission into polytechnic diploma courses. Candidates who have cleared the JEECUP 2025 exam can register for counselling from June 27 onwards through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 3, 2025, 12:04 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The first round of JEECUP polytechnic counselling registration began today, June 27, 2025, for all qualified candidates. You can register online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in by visiting the site, logging in, filling details, and paying the250 counselling fee. Remember, your registration is only complete once the fee is paid.

Following registration, students must complete their choice filling and locking by July 2, 2025. Seat allotment results will start releasing from July 3 over seven rounds. Selected candidates will need to pay a ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee and attend mandatory offline document verification at their assigned institutions with all required original documents; not doing so will cancel admission.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the results for the first round of JEECUP 2025 counselling today, July 3. If you signed up for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling and picked your college choices, you can check if you got a seat on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Following the release of the Round 1 seat allotment results, candidates must complete a series of steps as per the official schedule. These steps include accepting the allotted seat, paying the admission fee, and reporting to the assigned institute for document verification. Failure to complete these steps within the stipulated deadline will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Event

Dates
Freeze/Float Option Selection & Fee Payment (Round 1) July 4 – July 6, 2025
Document Verification at District Help Centers (Only for Freeze Candidates) July 4 – July 7, 2025 (up to 6 PM)
Last Date to Withdraw from Round 1 July 8, 2025
Round 2 Choice Filling July 9 – July 11, 2025
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result July 12, 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 - Highlights

Events

Overview

Name of Exam

JEECUP or UPJEE – Polytechnic

Conducting Body

Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh

Mode of Exam

Online

Duration of Exam

2 Hours 30 minutes

Types of Questions Asked

Objective

Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

Mode of Application

Online

Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 300 + Bank Charges

SC/ST - Rs. 200 + Bank Charges

UP Polytechnic Counselling: Round 1 Document Verification and Phase Details

For the first round of UP Polytechnic counselling, document verification for candidates who have "frozen" their seats will take place at District Help Centers from July 4 to July 7, 2025. Additionally, candidates who have been admitted and wish to withdraw their seats can do so until July 8, 2025.

The overall JEECUP Polytechnic counselling will be structured into two main parts: Phase 1, which will consist of three distinct rounds, and Phase 2 (a special round), which will include two rounds exclusively for reserved quota seats in minority institutes. Candidates who have qualified the UPJEE 2025 exam under specific groups (A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L) are eligible to participate in this comprehensive counselling process. Check out the complete schedule below: 

Event

Date

Round 1 Choice Filling (for eligible candidates of UP state)

June 27 to June 2, 2025

JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment

July 3, 2025

Round 1 Online Freeze/Float Option Selection and Fee Payment

July 4 to 6, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (for freeze candidates only)

July 4 to 7, 2025 (6 PM)

Withdrawal of seats admitted in Round 1

July 8, 2025

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP Round 2 Counselling Schedule

The choice filling window for GKP counselling round 2 will be open from July 9 to 11. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 12.

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP Round 3 Counselling Schedule

The choice filling process in GKP counselling round 3 will be held from July 18 to 20. The seat allotment list will be announced on July 21. Candidates will have to deposit the security and counselling fee between July 22 and 24.

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Eligibility 2025 Details

Group

Course Name

Duration

Eligibility Criteria

A

Diploma in Engineering

3 Years

10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Math) 50% Marks

B

Diploma in Agriculture Engineering

3 Years

10th Exam Passed with Agriculture Subject, PCM & Agriculture 50% Marks

C

Fashion Designing and Garments Technology

3 Years

10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks

C

Home Science

2 Years

10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks

C

Textile Design

3 Years

10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks

C

Textile Design (Printing)

3 Years

10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks

D

Modern Officer Management and Secretarial Service

2 Years

12th Exam Passed and Hindi and English Subject in High School and Intermediate Level Exam

D

Library and Information Science

2 Years

10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed

E

Diploma in Pharmacy

2 Years

12th Exam Passed in Science Stream with 50% Marks

F

PG Diploma in Biotechnology

1 Year

B.Sc. Degree in Biology, Chemistry or Bio Chemistry Subjects

G

PG Diploma in Computer Application

2 Years

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream

G

PG Diploma in Marketing and Sales Management/ PG Diploma in Customer Service Management

1 Year

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream

G

PG Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management, Beauty and Health Care, Advertising and Public Relation, Textile Design, Fashion Technology

1 Year

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream

G

PG Diploma in Mass Communication, Computer Hardware and Networking, Web Designing, Accountancy with Computerized Account and Taxation, Retail Management

1 Year

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream

H

Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering

3 Years

12th Exam Passed with 50% Marks

I

Diploma in Aircraft, Maintenance Engineering

3 Years

12th Exam Passed with PCM Group Subjects with 50% Marks in Physics or Chemistry Subjects

I

Diploma in Aircraft, Maintenance Engineering (Avionics)

3 Years

12th Exam Passed with PCM Group Subjects with 50% Marks in Physics or Chemistry Subjects

J

PG Diploma in Information Technology

1 Year

Diploma in Engineering (Any Branch)

K

Diploma in Engineering (Lateral Entry)

2 Years

12th Exam Passed with Science Stream or Class 10 Exam with ITI Certificate

L

Post Diploma in Industry Safety

1 Year

BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year Experience OR Diploma in Engineering with 5 Year Experience.

UPJEE Polytechnic 2025: Counselling Registration Now Live!

The counselling registration link for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 is now live on the official website, as of June 27, 2025. Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and complete their JEECUP counselling 2025 application:

How to Complete Your JEECUP Counselling 2025 Registration:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

  2. Click on Registration Link: On the homepage, click the link titled “JEECUP 2025 counselling registration”.

  3. Log In: Enter your JEECUP 2025 application number and password to log in.

  4. Fill Details: Fill in all the required information as requested on the counselling registration page.

  5. Pay Counselling Fee: After filling in the details and clicking submit, you will proceed to pay the counselling fee.

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Fee:

Mode of Payment

Transaction Through

Amount Payable

Online Mode

Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking

Rs 250

Offline

E-Challan

Rs 250

Important Note: Your JEECUP 2025 counselling registration will only be considered complete after the successful payment of the fees.

Jeecup Counselling 2025 Date and Time Schedule

Following registration, candidates have until July 2, 2025, to complete the choice filling and locking process. During this stage, candidates are required to select and lock their desired colleges, prioritizing them from most to least preferred. The seat allotment process will then commence on July 3, 2025, based on these locked choices.

Jeecup Counselling 2025: Documents required for counselling

  • Candidates appearing for JEECUP counselling will need the following documents:
  • JEECUP admit card
  • JEECUP rank card 2025
  • JEECUP counselling allotment letter
  • Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying examination
  • Character certificate
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Domicile certificate
  • Two sets of photocopies of all the above documents

JEECUP Counselling 2025: What happens after counselling?

Once candidates have completed the registration process and filled in their choices, the examination authority will proceed to assign seats based on the candidates' merit and expressed preferences. The results of this seat allotment process will be published over a total of seven distinct rounds.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat acceptance fee and document verification

Upon seat allotment during counselling, candidates must pay a ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee. Document verification will occur offline at assigned institutions; candidates must bring hard copies of uploaded documents for this process. Failure to report to the designated verification centre will result in admission cancellation.

How many seats are there in UP Polytechnic?

There are about 2.28 lakh seats in UP Polytechnic. These seats are available in about 1400 government, private and aided polytechnic colleges across the state. Admission to these seats is done through the entrance exam, JEECUP (UPJEE).

 

FAQs

  • How many rounds are in JEECUP Counselling?
    +
    The counselling process includes seven rounds of seat allotment. 
  • How many seats are in UP Polytechnic 2025?
    +
    In Uttar Pradesh, there are approximately 2.28 lakh seats available across roughly 1,400 government, private, and aided polytechnic colleges for the UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2025.
  • What is the date of UP polytechnic counselling?
    +
    The JEECUP 2025 counselling process for admission to polytechnic and pharmacy courses in Uttar Pradesh began on June 27, 2025 and will proceed in multiple rounds. 

