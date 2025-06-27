UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and FAQs

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The first round of JEECUP polytechnic counselling registration began today, June 27, 2025, for all qualified candidates. You can register online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in by visiting the site, logging in, filling details, and paying the ₹250 counselling fee. Remember, your registration is only complete once the fee is paid.
Following registration, students must complete their choice filling and locking by July 2, 2025. Seat allotment results will start releasing from July 3 over seven rounds. Selected candidates will need to pay a ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee and attend mandatory offline document verification at their assigned institutions with all required original documents; not doing so will cancel admission.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the results for the first round of JEECUP 2025 counselling today, July 3. If you signed up for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling and picked your college choices, you can check if you got a seat on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Following the release of the Round 1 seat allotment results, candidates must complete a series of steps as per the official schedule. These steps include accepting the allotted seat, paying the admission fee, and reporting to the assigned institute for document verification. Failure to complete these steps within the stipulated deadline will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.
Event
|
Dates
|Freeze/Float Option Selection & Fee Payment (Round 1)
|July 4 – July 6, 2025
|Document Verification at District Help Centers (Only for Freeze Candidates)
|July 4 – July 7, 2025 (up to 6 PM)
|Last Date to Withdraw from Round 1
|July 8, 2025
|Round 2 Choice Filling
|July 9 – July 11, 2025
|Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|July 12, 2025
JEECUP Counselling 2025 - Highlights
|
Events
|
Overview
|
Name of Exam
|
JEECUP or UPJEE – Polytechnic
|
Conducting Body
|
Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Duration of Exam
|
2 Hours 30 minutes
|
Types of Questions Asked
|
Objective
|
Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC - Rs. 300 + Bank Charges
SC/ST - Rs. 200 + Bank Charges
UP Polytechnic Counselling: Round 1 Document Verification and Phase Details
For the first round of UP Polytechnic counselling, document verification for candidates who have "frozen" their seats will take place at District Help Centers from July 4 to July 7, 2025. Additionally, candidates who have been admitted and wish to withdraw their seats can do so until July 8, 2025.
The overall JEECUP Polytechnic counselling will be structured into two main parts: Phase 1, which will consist of three distinct rounds, and Phase 2 (a special round), which will include two rounds exclusively for reserved quota seats in minority institutes. Candidates who have qualified the UPJEE 2025 exam under specific groups (A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L) are eligible to participate in this comprehensive counselling process. Check out the complete schedule below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Round 1 Choice Filling (for eligible candidates of UP state)
|
June 27 to June 2, 2025
|
JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment
|
July 3, 2025
|
Round 1 Online Freeze/Float Option Selection and Fee Payment
|
July 4 to 6, 2025
|
Document Verification at Help Centers (for freeze candidates only)
|
July 4 to 7, 2025 (6 PM)
|
Withdrawal of seats admitted in Round 1
|
July 8, 2025
JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP Round 2 Counselling Schedule
The choice filling window for GKP counselling round 2 will be open from July 9 to 11. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 12.
JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP Round 3 Counselling Schedule
The choice filling process in GKP counselling round 3 will be held from July 18 to 20. The seat allotment list will be announced on July 21. Candidates will have to deposit the security and counselling fee between July 22 and 24.
UP Polytechnic JEECUP Eligibility 2025 Details
|
Group
|
Course Name
|
Duration
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
A
|
Diploma in Engineering
|
3 Years
|
10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Math) 50% Marks
|
B
|
Diploma in Agriculture Engineering
|
3 Years
|
10th Exam Passed with Agriculture Subject, PCM & Agriculture 50% Marks
|
C
|
Fashion Designing and Garments Technology
|
3 Years
|
10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks
|
C
|
Home Science
|
2 Years
|
10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks
|
C
|
Textile Design
|
3 Years
|
10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks
|
C
|
Textile Design (Printing)
|
3 Years
|
10th Exam Passed with 35% Marks
|
D
|
Modern Officer Management and Secretarial Service
|
2 Years
|
12th Exam Passed and Hindi and English Subject in High School and Intermediate Level Exam
|
D
|
Library and Information Science
|
2 Years
|
10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed
|
E
|
Diploma in Pharmacy
|
2 Years
|
12th Exam Passed in Science Stream with 50% Marks
|
F
|
PG Diploma in Biotechnology
|
1 Year
|
B.Sc. Degree in Biology, Chemistry or Bio Chemistry Subjects
|
G
|
PG Diploma in Computer Application
|
2 Years
|
Bachelor Degree in Any Stream
|
G
|
PG Diploma in Marketing and Sales Management/ PG Diploma in Customer Service Management
|
1 Year
|
Bachelor Degree in Any Stream
|
G
|
PG Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management, Beauty and Health Care, Advertising and Public Relation, Textile Design, Fashion Technology
|
1 Year
|
Bachelor Degree in Any Stream
|
G
|
PG Diploma in Mass Communication, Computer Hardware and Networking, Web Designing, Accountancy with Computerized Account and Taxation, Retail Management
|
1 Year
|
Bachelor Degree in Any Stream
|
H
|
Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering
|
3 Years
|
12th Exam Passed with 50% Marks
|
I
|
Diploma in Aircraft, Maintenance Engineering
|
3 Years
|
12th Exam Passed with PCM Group Subjects with 50% Marks in Physics or Chemistry Subjects
|
I
|
Diploma in Aircraft, Maintenance Engineering (Avionics)
|
3 Years
|
12th Exam Passed with PCM Group Subjects with 50% Marks in Physics or Chemistry Subjects
|
J
|
PG Diploma in Information Technology
|
1 Year
|
Diploma in Engineering (Any Branch)
|
K
|
Diploma in Engineering (Lateral Entry)
|
2 Years
|
12th Exam Passed with Science Stream or Class 10 Exam with ITI Certificate
|
L
|
Post Diploma in Industry Safety
|
1 Year
|
BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year Experience OR Diploma in Engineering with 5 Year Experience.
UPJEE Polytechnic 2025: Counselling Registration Now Live!
The counselling registration link for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 is now live on the official website, as of June 27, 2025. Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and complete their JEECUP counselling 2025 application:
How to Complete Your JEECUP Counselling 2025 Registration:
-
Visit the Official Website: Go to — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
-
Click on Registration Link: On the homepage, click the link titled “JEECUP 2025 counselling registration”.
-
Log In: Enter your JEECUP 2025 application number and password to log in.
-
Fill Details: Fill in all the required information as requested on the counselling registration page.
-
Pay Counselling Fee: After filling in the details and clicking submit, you will proceed to pay the counselling fee.
JEECUP 2025 Counselling Fee:
|
Mode of Payment
|
Transaction Through
|
Amount Payable
|
Online Mode
|
Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking
|
Rs 250
|
Offline
|
E-Challan
|
Rs 250
Important Note: Your JEECUP 2025 counselling registration will only be considered complete after the successful payment of the fees.
Jeecup Counselling 2025 Date and Time Schedule
Following registration, candidates have until July 2, 2025, to complete the choice filling and locking process. During this stage, candidates are required to select and lock their desired colleges, prioritizing them from most to least preferred. The seat allotment process will then commence on July 3, 2025, based on these locked choices.
Jeecup Counselling 2025: Documents required for counselling
- Candidates appearing for JEECUP counselling will need the following documents:
- JEECUP admit card
- JEECUP rank card 2025
- JEECUP counselling allotment letter
- Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying examination
- Character certificate
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Two passport-size photographs
- Domicile certificate
- Two sets of photocopies of all the above documents
JEECUP Counselling 2025: What happens after counselling?
Once candidates have completed the registration process and filled in their choices, the examination authority will proceed to assign seats based on the candidates' merit and expressed preferences. The results of this seat allotment process will be published over a total of seven distinct rounds.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat acceptance fee and document verification
Upon seat allotment during counselling, candidates must pay a ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee. Document verification will occur offline at assigned institutions; candidates must bring hard copies of uploaded documents for this process. Failure to report to the designated verification centre will result in admission cancellation.
How many seats are there in UP Polytechnic?
There are about 2.28 lakh seats in UP Polytechnic. These seats are available in about 1400 government, private and aided polytechnic colleges across the state. Admission to these seats is done through the entrance exam, JEECUP (UPJEE).
