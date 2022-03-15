JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

UPPCL JE/AE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upenergy.in: Check Camp Assistant Download Link

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will conduct the online exam for the post of Assitant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can check the details below.

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 15:46 IST
Modified On: Mar 15, 2022 17:14 IST
UPPCL JE/AE Admit Card 2022
UPPCL JE/AE Admit Card 2022

UPPCL JE/AE Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the admit card of the computer-based exam scheduled to be held on 28 March 2022 Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee, Assistant Engineer (AE) and Camp Assistant Grade 3. Candidates can download UPPCL JE Admit Card, UPPCL AE Admit Card and UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card from the official website upenergy.in or through UPPCL Admit Card Link given below

UPPCL JE Admit Card 2022

UPPCL AE Admit Card Download Link

UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UPPCL JE AE Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to UPPCL Website -  upenergy.in
  2. Click on 'View/Download' given against 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "CAMP ASSISTANT-GRADE-III" AGAINST ADVT.  No. 04/VSA/2021/SS' OR 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF  "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE /IT"  AGAINST  ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M' OR 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M'
  3. Enter your User ID and Password
  4. Download UPPCL Admit Card and take print out for future use

UPPCL Exam will be conducted through online mode at major cities of UP including Allahabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Jhansi, Muzaffarnagar, Greater Noida etc.

UPPCL Exam Pattern

UPPCL JE Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Marks Time
Diploma Level Engineering Questions 150 150 3 hours
GK 20 20
Reasoning 20 20
Hindi 10 10

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark

UPPCL AE Exam Pattern

  • There will be 75% questions from Bachelor Level Engineering, 10% from GK, 10% Reasoning and 5% from Hindi
  • Each question carries 1 mark and 0.24 marks shall be deducted for a wrong answer.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had uploaded the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical, against advertisement number 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M and 113 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) for Electrical Power/Electronics and Communication and Computer Science/Information Technology (CS/IT). Online Applications for UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021 were invited from 12 November to 02 December 2022 while applications for  UPPCL AE Recruitment 2022 were invited from 11 January to 31 January 2022.

FAQ

How to Download UPPCL JE Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates cand download UPPCL JE Admit Card by clicking on admit card given on the official website.

What is UPPCL JE Exam Date ?

28 March 2022

Is UPPCL AE Admit Card Released ?

Yes

Is UPPCL JE Admit Card Released ?

Yes
