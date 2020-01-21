UPPCL Personnel  Officer Answer Key 2019-20 Released @upenergy.in, Download Here

UPPCL Personnel Officer Answer Key 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the answer key for the post of Personnel Officer Posts. Candidates can download UPPCL Answer Key for Personnel Officer on UPPCL official website www.upenergy.in.

UPPCL Personnel Officer Answer Key 2019 Link is also given below. Candidates can download UPPCL Personnel Officer Answer Key by login into the link be using their User ID ad Passing.

Candidates may also raise/upload objections, if any, against any question/answer UPPCL official website. Absentee Candidate cannot view Questions and Answers and cannot submit Objections.

UPPCL Personnel Officer Answer Key Download 2019

How to Download UPPCL Personnel Officer Answer Key 2019

Go to the Official website of UPPCL www.upenergy.in

Click on ‘Vacancy/Result Tab’

Now Click on ‘Downloading “Response Key” and upload objection for the post of “Personnel Officer” against advt. No. 5/VSA/2019/PO’

Enter login details

Check UPPSCL PO Answer Key

Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections

UPPCL Personal Officer Result will be released soon on UPPCL website. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview round.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had released the recruitment notification for Personnel Officer posts against advt. no. 5/VSA/2019/PO.