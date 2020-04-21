UPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Interview Result 2020 Announced @uppsc.nic.in, Download UPPSC AMO Result

UPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Interview Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)has released the result of interview round for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Candidates can download UPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Office Result from the official website of UPPSC www.uppsc.nic.in.

UPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Result Link is available below. The candidates can also check the registration number, roll number and name of shortlisted candidates through the link.

UPPSC Notice Regarding Ayurvedic Medical Officer (ADVT.NO.1/2018-19)(DEPTT.NO.S-11/06)

List of Selected Candidates for Ayurvedic Medical Officer (ADVT.NO.1/2018-19)(DEPTT.NO.S-11/06)

UPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Interview was conducted on 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 February and on 07 March 2020 wherein 1021 candidates were participated. Out of total, 521 candidates are qualified in the interview round.

As per the UPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Interview Result official notice “The result of one post is not declared and is subject to the final decision of the Hon'ble High court Lucknow Bench in the Writ Petition No. 4276 S/S of 2020, Radhey Kant Chaturvedi Vs. State of U.P. and others.

UP Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for 544 Ayurvedic Medical officer,under advertisement number 1/2018-19, in the month of June 2018. All the Eligible Candidates appeared inUPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Exam on 30 September 2018. Shortlisted candidates were called for AMO Interview Round.