UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims Exam Admit Card

UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO). All candidates, who have applied for UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2020 and whose application is not rejected, can download UPPSC BEO Admit Card from UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates will be required to provide their Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code in order to download UPPSC BEO Admit Card. UPPSC BEO Admit Card Download Link is also given below. The candidates can download UPPSC Block Education Officer Admit Card through the link.

UPPSC BEO Exam will be held on 22 March 2020 (Sunday) from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM at 18 centres including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bariely, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya , Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Muradabaad, Raebareli , Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.

UPPSC BEO Pre Exam will have 120 questions of 300 marksn General Science, History of India, Indian National Movement, Indian Polity, Economy & Culture, Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade, Population, Ecology & urbanization, World Geography & Indian Geography & Natural Resources of India, Current National and International Important events, General Intelligence including Logic & Reasoning, Specific Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry Trade, Living & Social Traditions of UP, Elementary Mathematics up to Class 10th level (Arithmetic, Algebra and Geometry).

The total time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours. One third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40% marks in order to qualify in the test( 35% for SC/ST Candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020.

How to Download UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in Go to “Click here to download Admit Card for BLOCK EDUCATION OFFICER (P) EXAM-2019 under advt. no. [A-4/E-1/2019]” Enter your details (exactly same as entered in UPPSC Application Form) and click on the "Download Admit Card " button Download UPPSC BEO Hall Ticket

UPPSC is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 309 for Block Education Officer Posts.