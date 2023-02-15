UPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2023 PDF: Direct Link to Download Provisional Key PDF

UPPSC Civil Judge Junior Division 2022 Prelims Provisional Answer Key has been released by the commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download provisional answer keys and raise objections.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Provisional Answer Key for the UPPSC Civil Judge 2022 Prelims Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Judge Junior Division. Candidates who appeared in the Civil Judge Prelims Exam can access the Provisional Answer key from the official website of UPPSC at - https://uppsc.up.nic.in/Home UPPSC Civil Judge 2022 Prelims Provisional Answer Key have been released for the General Knowledge and Law papers of all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D. Given below are the steps to download the UPPSC Civil Judge 2022 Prelims Provisional Answer Key easily. The UPPSC Civil Judge 2022 Prelims was conducted on 12 February 2023.

How to Download UPPSC Civil Judge 2022 Prelims Provisional Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the website of the UPPSC at- https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the answer keys section. Here you will find separate links of answer keys.

Step 4: Download the answer key of your set and check for answers marked.

Step 5: Match the answers with the key.

Candidates can also download the answer key from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download UPPSC Civil Judge 2022 Prelims Provisional Answer Key

Alternatively download links of PDF for all sets are provided below separately.

Direct Link to Download General Knowledge Set A Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download General Knowledge Set B Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download General Knowledge Set C Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download General Knowledge Set D Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download LAW Set A Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download LAW Set B Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download LAW Set C Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download LAW Set D Answer Key PDF

This year there are a total of 303 vacancy of Civil Judge in Junior Division. Candidates can raise objection from the procedure prescribed on the website. Objections must be raised question wise and required fees has to be paid for each question for raising objection.