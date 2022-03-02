UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out): Exam on 13 March

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Admit Card 2022 Link is available at uppsc.up.nic.in . Check Download Link, Exam Details and Steps to Download Here.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card of mains exam for recruitment of Lecturer in Government Inter College (GIC). Those who qualified in UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Exam 2021 can download UPPSC GIC Mains Admit Card online either by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in or by clicking on the UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Admit Card Link below.

UPPSC GIC Mains Exam will be conducted on 13 March 2022 (Sunday) in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 5 PM at Prayagraj and Lucknow centres. The candidates must carry their admit card along with 2 photographs and Original Photo ID Proof with its photocopy.

How to Download UPPSC GIC Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-3/E-1/2020, EDUCATION DEPARTMENT (MALE/FEMALE) MAINS EXAM-2020’

On this page, provide your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code

Click on 'Download Admit Card

Download UPPSC Lecturer Mains Admit Card 2020