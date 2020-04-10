UPPSC PCS Mains and UPPSC RFO/ARO Exam Postponed: Download UPPSC Exam PDF @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam and UPPSC RO/ARO Exam : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the date of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Exam 2019 & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2016. In view of COVID - 19 spread and nationwide lockdown, UPPSC has decided to postponed the PCS Mains Exam 2019 and ACF/RFO Exam 2016.

Earlier, UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019 was scheduled to be held on 20 April 2020. On 25 March, UPPSC had extended the last date of submitting the hard copy of UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Form to 19 April 2020 which was earlier 26 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM. UPPSC PCS Prelims exam was held on 15 December 2019.

A total of 6320 candidates were qualified. All qualified candidates were invited to submit online and hard copy of UPPSC PCS Mains Form. UPPSC PCS Main exam is also scheduled to be held on 16 August 2020.

UPPSC RO ACF exam was scheduled to be held on 03 May 2020. Earlier, UPPSC had invited applications for 361 Posts of Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer Auditor, Assistant Accountant, Statistical Assistant, and Investigator cum Computer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Malaria Officer, Junior Auditor and Inspector Legal Measurement posts in the various departments.

UPPSC PCS New Exam Dates and UPPSC RFO/ACF New Exam Dates shall be announced IN due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019 and UPPSC RFO/ACF Exam 2016 Postponed Notice