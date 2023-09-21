UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2023 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Exam Schedule

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2023: UPPSC has released the PCS mains exam date at uppsc.up.nic.in. The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 26, 2023, in two shifts for a total of 4047 candidates for 254 vacant positions.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule of PCS mains examination 2023. The UPPSC will now conduct the PCS mains examination from September 26 to September 29, 2023, in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The commission had already released the admit for the UPPSC PCS mains examination on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

As per the media reports approximately 5.6 Lakhs filled out the form for the UPPSC examination and around 3.45 Lakhs students appeared for the examination and out of that 4047 candidates have qualified for the mains examination for 254 vacancies

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2023

As per the recent notice released by the UPPSC, it has decided to shift the dates of the mains examination from September 23 to September 26 because of the clash with the mains examination of UPSC which is scheduled to conduct from September 15 to September 24, 2023. Check below the official notice

UPPSC PSC Mains Exam Date Notice Click Here

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2023

The UPPSC has also released the main exam schedule. The PCS main examination is to kickstart on September 26 with the General Hindi and Essay paper. Check below the table to get the schedule of the UPPSC PCS mains examination

Date Subject Shift 1 (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) Shift 2 (2 PM to 5 PM) September 26, 2023 General Hindi Essay September 27, 2023 General Studies I General Studies II September 28, 2023 General Studies III General Studies IV September 29, 2023 General Studies V General Studies VI

UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2023

The UPPSC PSC mains admit card was released by the authority on September 17. The students will be able to download the admit till September 29 after logging with their registration number or OTR number. The details mentioned on the admit card are listed below