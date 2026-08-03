UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 Last Date To Apply Online Today at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will close the registration process for the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2026 under the advertisement number A-1/E-1/2026 today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill 500 vacancies across various administrative departments in Uttar Pradesh. The application process started on June 25, 2026, and the closing date has been extended to August 3, 2026. The last date for the correction in the application form of UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 is August 10, 2026.

UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

The application process for the UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 recruitment started on June 25, 2026, and the last date to apply online has been extended to today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Candidates will be allowed ot make corrections to the application form till August 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to fill the application form at the earliest on the official website, or can also use the direct link given below:-