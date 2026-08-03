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UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 Last Date To Apply Online Today at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 10:29 IST

UPPSC PSC Pre 2026 registration will close today, i.e., August 3, 2026, for 500 Combined Upper Subordinate Services Posts. Check the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, and selection process.

UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 Last Date To Apply Online Today at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 Last Date To Apply Online Today at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will close the registration process for the  Combined Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2026 under the advertisement number A-1/E-1/2026 today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill 500 vacancies across various administrative departments in Uttar Pradesh. The application process started on June 25, 2026, and the closing date has been extended to August 3, 2026. The last date for the correction in the application form of UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 is August 10, 2026

UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

The application process for the UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 recruitment started on June 25, 2026, and the last date to apply online has been extended to today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Candidates will be allowed ot make corrections to the application form till August 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to fill the application form at the earliest on the official website, or can also use the direct link given below:-

UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026

Direct Link to Apply

Key Highlights of UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026

Given below are some of the key highlights of the UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026:-

Features

Highlights

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC

Post Name

Combined Upper Subordinate Services UPPSC Pre

Registration Dates

June 25, 2026, to August 3, 2026 (Extended)

Correction Window

August 10, 2026

Age Limit 
  • Minimum Age:- 21 years
  • Maximum Age:- 40 years

Age relaxation will be given as per the government rules.

Education Qualification

  • Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Total Number of Vacancies

500 Posts

Application Fee
  • General Category:- Rs. 125
  • SC and ST Category:- Rs. 65
  • PH (Physically Handicapped) Category:- Rs. 25

Selection Process
  • Mains Exam
  • Document Verification
  • Interview

How to Apply Online for the UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026?

Those candidates who want to apply for these posts are interested in applying for the posts are advised to apply online on the official website at the earliest, as the last date to apply online is today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply online for the UPPSC PCS Pre recruitment 2026:-

  • Go to the official website of the UPPSC, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Once directed to the homepage, on the left-hand side of the page, click on advertisements and notices.
  • Once done, the candidates will be directed to the notification page, and click on the Combined Upper Subordinate Services UPPSC Pre 2026 notice.
  • If the candidate is applying for the first time, they will have to complete their One Time Registration first, and if the candidate is a returning user, they will have to use the registration ID to log in to fill out the application form.
  • Enter the required details like the name, parents' names, email address, and mobile number, and upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature. 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
  • Download the application form and keep it safe for future use.

What is the Selection Process for UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026?

The selection process for the UPPSC PCS 2026 will include three stages, which will evaluate the candidates' general awareness, depth of knowledge, and personal aptitude. Given below are the selection process stages of the UPPSC PCS Pre recruitment 2026:-

  • Prelims Exam, which will consist of objective-type questions and will include general studies papers. 
  • The Mains Exam will include the descriptive written exam covering the important elective subjects.
  • An interview, which will include a personality test, will be conducted to evaluate leadership abilities and suitability for public service.

The final selection will depend on the performance in the Mains exam and the Interview, followed by Document verification.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 10:29 IST

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