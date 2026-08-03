UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 Last Date To Apply Online Today at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
UPPSC PSC Pre 2026 registration will close today, i.e., August 3, 2026, for 500 Combined Upper Subordinate Services Posts. Check the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, and selection process.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will close the registration process for the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2026 under the advertisement number A-1/E-1/2026 today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill 500 vacancies across various administrative departments in Uttar Pradesh. The application process started on June 25, 2026, and the closing date has been extended to August 3, 2026. The last date for the correction in the application form of UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 is August 10, 2026.
UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The application process for the UPPSC PCS Pre 2026 recruitment started on June 25, 2026, and the last date to apply online has been extended to today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Candidates will be allowed ot make corrections to the application form till August 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to fill the application form at the earliest on the official website, or can also use the direct link given below:-
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UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026
Key Highlights of UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026
Given below are some of the key highlights of the UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC
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Post Name
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Combined Upper Subordinate Services UPPSC Pre
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Registration Dates
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June 25, 2026, to August 3, 2026 (Extended)
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Correction Window
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August 10, 2026
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Age Limit
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Age relaxation will be given as per the government rules.
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Education Qualification
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Total Number of Vacancies
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500 Posts
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Application Fee
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Selection Process
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How to Apply Online for the UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026?
Those candidates who want to apply for these posts are interested in applying for the posts are advised to apply online on the official website at the earliest, as the last date to apply online is today, i.e., August 3, 2026. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply online for the UPPSC PCS Pre recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the UPPSC, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in
- Once directed to the homepage, on the left-hand side of the page, click on advertisements and notices.
- Once done, the candidates will be directed to the notification page, and click on the Combined Upper Subordinate Services UPPSC Pre 2026 notice.
- If the candidate is applying for the first time, they will have to complete their One Time Registration first, and if the candidate is a returning user, they will have to use the registration ID to log in to fill out the application form.
- Enter the required details like the name, parents' names, email address, and mobile number, and upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the application form and keep it safe for future use.
What is the Selection Process for UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2026?
The selection process for the UPPSC PCS 2026 will include three stages, which will evaluate the candidates' general awareness, depth of knowledge, and personal aptitude. Given below are the selection process stages of the UPPSC PCS Pre recruitment 2026:-
- Prelims Exam, which will consist of objective-type questions and will include general studies papers.
- The Mains Exam will include the descriptive written exam covering the important elective subjects.
- An interview, which will include a personality test, will be conducted to evaluate leadership abilities and suitability for public service.
The final selection will depend on the performance in the Mains exam and the Interview, followed by Document verification.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.