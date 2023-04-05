UPPSC PCS 2023: Last Date Extended till April 10, Check Revised Schedule, Exam Date,

UPPSC PCS 2023 : Uttar Pradesh PSC has released a revised schedule regarding the fee payment deadline for the PCS 2023 exam on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Application Extended: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised schedule regarding the deadline for fee payment and registration for the PCS 2023 exam. Commission has extended the deadline for the submission of fee payment up to 10 April 2023. Earlier the last date for submission of fee payment for the PCS recruitment was 06 April 2023. All those candidates who are part of the online application process for the PCS exam 2023 can download the PDF from the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 Revised Schedule directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 Revised Schedule





According to the short notice released, candidates can now submit the online fees for the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 drive on or before 06 April 2023. Earlier, the last date to pay the fee was 3 April 2023. The last date for submission of online application was 06 April 2023, but now candidates can submit their online application form on or before 10 April 2023.

It is noted that UPPSC has launched recruitment drive to fill the 173 different vacancies for various posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and others.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of three stages exams including Prelims, Mains followed by Interview.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 Revised Schedule