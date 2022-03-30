UPPSC Staff Nurse Marks 2021 (Released) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Process to Download

UPPSC has released the Marks for the Staff Nurse posts on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check direct link here

UPPSC Staff Nurse Marks 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Marks for the Staff Nurse posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Staff Nurse posts can check their marks/answer key and category wise cut off marks available on the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.



The link to download the marks obtained by the candidates in the Staff Nurse exam is available on the official website. In a bid to download the marks for the Staff Nurse posts candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth with the link given on the home page.

Commission has also released the answer key for the Staff Nurse/Sister Grade 2 post on the official website which is available on the official website till 05 April 2022.

You can check the UPPSC Staff Nurse Marks 2021 from official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Marks 2021 Check Steps

Go the official website of the UPPSC - www.uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the result link- Mark sheet CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD MARKSHEET FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021 Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (M/F) Exam. 2021 available on the homepage of the website. A new page will open, now enter your registration number, date of birth verification code and click on proceed You will get your marks in a new window. Download and take a print out of your marks for future reference.

You can download the short notice directly from the link given below.