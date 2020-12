UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020 Notification Out for Registrar, Lecturer & Other Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for various posts including Registrar, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geologist, Principal, Assistant Sociologist, Lecturer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date of application submission is 18 January 2020.

Advt. No. 3/2020-21 Date: 22 December 2020

UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Entomologist, Grade-2 - 1 Post

Assistant Director of Fisheries- 6 Posts

Registrars- 2 Posts

Assistant Chemist- 1 Post

Assistant Geologist- 1 Post

Principal- 1 Post

Assistant Sociologist- 1 Post

Assistant Architect Planner- 1 Post

Lecturer Moalijat- 1 Post

Lecturer Kulliyat- 1 Post

UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Entomologist, Grade-2 - M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture from a recognized University.

Assistant Director Fisheries- Candidate should have a Master Degree in Zoology / Fisheries Science from a recognized University.

Registrars- Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 15 Year Experience.

Assistant Chemist-Master Degree in Chemistry with 2 Year Experience.

Assistant Geologist- Master Degree in Geology / Applied Geology.

Principal- MD / M.S Degree with 10 Year Experience.

Assistant Sociologist- M.A. in Sociology with 2 Year Experience.

Assistant Architect Planner- Degree in Architecture / Civil Engineering.

Lecturer Moalijat, Lecturer Kulliyat- 5 Year Unani Degree in Any Recognized University in India.

UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Entomologist, Grade-2 - 21 years to 40 years

Assistant Director of Fisheries- 21 years to 40 years

Registrars- Minimum 35 Years -Maximum 45 Years

Assistant Chemist- 21 years to 40 years

Assistant Geologist- 21 years to 40 years

Principal- 50-62 Years

Assistant Sociologist-21 years to 40 years

Assistant Architect Planner- 21 years to 40 years

Lecturer Moalijat- 25 to 40 years

Lecturer Kulliyat- 25 to 40 years

UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

UPPSC Various Post Direct Recruitment 2020 Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 January 2021. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.