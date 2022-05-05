UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020 Released@uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Veterinary Medical Officer Call Letter Download Link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Veterinary Medical Officer post on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check process to download here.

UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020: The Admit Card Download Link for Veterinary Medical Officer Exam has been activated at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website. Commission is to conduct the screening test for the Veterinary Medical Officer post against Advt No 01/2020-21 on 15 May 2022.

Candidates who qualified successfully for the screening test for the Veterinary Medical Officer post can download their Admit Card from the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

In a bid to download the Admit Card for the Veterinary Medical Officer post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth and Gender to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that UPPSC will conduct the screening test for the Veterinary Medical Officer post against Advt No 01/2020-21 on 15 May 2022 from 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. in the exam centers of Prayagraj and Lucknow. Candidates will have to bring the two passport size photograph with I.D. Proof copy at the examination hall with the Admit Card.

You can download the UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020 from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020 Check Steps

Go to the official website- uppsc.gov.in. Click on Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2020-2021, VETERINARY MEDICAL OFFICER (SCREENING) EXAM-2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code etc and click on the submit button. Then, the candidates will be able to download UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020. Candidates can download their admit card and save for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC VMO Admit Card 2020 directly from the link given below.