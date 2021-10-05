UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 to Release Today @uprvunl.org, Exam From 21 October

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is conducting the online exam from 21 October 2021 for which the admit cards are uploaded from today. Check Details Here.

UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) will release UPRVUNL JE Admit Card Link today, 05 October 2021, on the official website (uprvunl.org). The online exam for the post of Junior Engineer will be conducted as per following schedule:

Post Name UPRVUNL JE Exam Date UPRVUNL JE Exam Time Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical) 21 October 2021 9 AM to 12 PM 24 October 2021 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Junior Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) 24 October 2021 9 AM to 12 PM 25 October 2021 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Instrumentation) 01 November 2021 9 AM to 12 PM Junior Engineer Trainee (Computer) 01 November 2021 9 AM to 12 PM

The candidates should bring their UPRVUNL Admit Card along with 2 Passport-size photograph and a valid ID Proof (Passport/Driving License/Voter ID/ Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Passbook etc.)

UPRVUNL JE Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in two parts:

Part 1 - There will be 150 questions related to Diploma Engineering in relevant Branch as per post (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics/Control & Instrumentation and Computer Engineering)

Part 2 - There will be 50 objective type questions on General Hindi, GK and Reasoning

Each Question will be of 1 mark

For each wrong answer, 0.25 mark shall be deducted

Candidates who would qualify in the online exam will be called for Document Verification.

UPRVUNL had invited applications for filling up a total of 196 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Instrumentation, and Computer Branches from 03 June to 02 July 2021.