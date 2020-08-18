UPSC CAPF 2020: Notification PDF, Application, Eligibility, Vacancy, Exam Date, Selection, Pattern, Syllabus

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Notification PDF for the recruitment of 209 vacancies to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The UPSC CAPF Application Process begins on the official website @ upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online now for the UPSC CAPF (AC) Recruitment 2020 by visiting the direct link mentioned below. In this article, we have shared all the relevant information regarding the UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Recruitment Exam including Vacancies, Important Exam Dates, Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Salary, etc.

UPSC holds the CAPF Exam every year for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The post of Assistant Commandants (AC) is a Group A Post.

Let’s now have a look at the complete information related to the exam below:

Direct Link to Apply Online for UPSC CAPF Exam 2020

UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam Notification

The UPSC CAPF (AC) Notification 2020 has been released @upsc.gov.in for admission to BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP and CRPF. The UPSC CAPF Registration and Application Process will be held during 18th August - 7th September 2020. As per the UPSC Exam Calendar, the UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam will be held on 20th December 2020.

Download PDF UPSC CAPF Notification 2020

UPSC CAPF 2020: Important Dates

Important Dates for UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam UPSC CAPF Notification 2020 Release Date 18th August 2020 UPSC CAPF Online Applications Date 18th August 2020 to 7th September 2020 Release of CAPF Admit Card 2020 To be notified later UPSC CAPF 2020 Written Exam 20th December 2020.

UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

The tentative number of vacancies that will be filled through the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2020 will be as under:

Force Vacancies BSF 78 CRPF 13 CISF 69 ITBP 27 SSB 22 Total 209

Note: These Vacancies are provisional and tentative and can be changed later by the UPSC.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Application Process

The UPSC CAPF Application Process will be held during 18th August to 7th September 2020 at upsconline.nic.in. Let’s have a look at the important details regarding application process:

How to apply online for UPSC CAPF 2020?

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Online Application for Various Exams

Step 3: Click on CAPF - Part I Registration

Step 4: Enter the details

Step 5: Click on CAPF - Part II Registration

Step 6: Fill the required details. Upload Scanned images, Select Exam Centre and make fee payment

Step 7: Agree to Declaration & Submit

Application Fee: Rs. 200/ (Rupees two Hundred only)

SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted from fee payment

Mode of payment: Candidates can pay Fee either by depositing money in any Branch of SBI, or through Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking. “Pay by Cash” option will close on 6th September 2020 at 23:59 hours, one day before the closing date.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam, following is the detailed eligibility criteria:

Age Limit & Sex

Both Male and Female candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants post. In order to apply for the post, candidates must be born not earlier than 2nd August 1995 and not later than 1st August 2000. The minimum and maximum age limit as on 1st August, 2020 should be:

Age Limit Age (years) Minimum Age 20 years Maximum Age Below 25 Years as on 1st August 2020

Upper Age Relaxation

The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates, Government servants and Ex-Servicemen. Have a look:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Civilian Central Government Servants & Ex-Servicemen 5 Years Domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir during January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989 5 Years

EWS Category Candidates

EWS Category Candidates applying for CAPF Exam 2020 need to produce their Income and Asset Certificate for 2019-2020

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a Recognised University or must possess an equivalent qualification.

Physical Standards

Candidates must be in good physical and Medical health and should be free from any disease or disability that hinder their military duties. The minimum physical standards are:

Category Men Women Height 165 cm 157 cm Chest 81 cm Not applicable Weight 50 kg 46 kg

Medical Standards

Distance Vision (Corrected): Better Eye 6/6 & Worse Eye 6/9

Near Vision: Better Eye N6 & Worse Eye N9

Colour vision standard will be Colour Perception-III (CP-III) by ISIHARA plates

Desirable Qualification

Possession of NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ Certificate is a desirable qualification which will be considered at the time of Interview or Personality Test.

UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Selection Process

The selection process for recruitment of candidates in the armed forces such as SSB, ITBP, CISF, DRPF & BSF involves a four-phased successive process:

Written Exam: The exam involves two papers - Paper I and Paper II. Candidates need to qualify this stage by obtaining UPSC CAPF Cut Off Marks to get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Tests & Medical Standards Tests.

Physical Efficiency Tests & Medical Standards Tests: The Physical and Medical Standards tests are different for males and females. The tests are mentioned below. Candidates need to qualify this stage to appear for Interview round.

Interview or Personality Test: Candidates who will qualify the Physical & Medical tests will be called for Interview round which is of 150 marks.

Final Merit List: UPSC prepares the final merit list on the basis of marks gained by candidates in Written Exam and in the Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam Pattern

The subjects, time allotted and the maximum marks of the UPSC CAPF written examination will be as follows:

Paper Time Marks Questions Paper I (General Ability & Intelligence) 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon 250 Marks Paper II (General Studies, Essay & Comprehension) 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm 200 Marks

-Both Papers will be set bilingually - Hindi & English, except English Paper

-The Time Duration for Paper I is 2 hours and for Paper II is 3 Hours

-In Paper I, questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) types

-In Paper II, questions will be asked in descriptive format

-Paper-I will be checked first and Paper II will be checked of those candidates who qualify Paper I by obtaining minimum qualifying marks

-In objective MCQ paper, there will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer

UPSC CAPF 2020 Syllabus

Paper I General Ability and Intelligence General Mental Ability Logical Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude Numerical ability Data Interpretation General Science General Awareness Scientific Temper Comprehension & Appreciation of Scientific Phenomena Information Technology Biotechnology Environmental Science Current Events - National and International Importance Current affairs of national and international importance Culture & Music Arts & Literature Sports Governance Societal & Developmental Issues Industry Business Globalisation Indian Polity and Economy Indian History Indian and World Geography Paper II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension Part-A – Essay questions (80 Marks) Indian history/freedom struggle/geography/polity/ economy/knowledge of security/ human rights issues/ analytical ability Part-B – Comprehension, precise writing & Others (Marks 120) Comprehension passages, precise writing, counter arguments, English Grammar and language testing

UPSC CAPF Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2020

Test Male Female 100 Meter race 16 Seconds 18 Seconds 800 Meter race 3 minutes 45 second 4 minutes 45 second Long Jump 3.5 Meters (3 chances) 3.0 Meters (3 chances) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) 4.5 Meters -

Pregnancy at time of PET will lead to disqualification of candidates. Medical Standard Test will be conducted of those candidates who qualify the physical test.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result

UPSC declares CAPF Written Examination Result on its official website upsc.gov.in. The result includes the Roll Nos. of candidates who qualified the exam and have been selected for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for Admission to BSF/CISF/CRPF/ITBP/SSB. After declaration of results, candidates need to register themselves on the Indian Army website @joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Service Allocation after UPSC CAPF Exam 2020

Candidates' allocation for Service will be done on the basis of their ranking in UPSC CAPF Merit List and the Service Preferences filled by them on the Detailed Application Form (DAF) before the Physical Efficiency Tests and Physical & Medical Standards Tests.