CAPF Result 2023 Released on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

CAPF AC Result 2023 was released by the Union Public Service Commission for the written exam on the official website upsc.gov.in on September 26, 2023. Get here the direct link to download and steps to check

UPSC CAPF result 2023 declared on September 26, 2023. The result is announced in a PDF format containing the details of all the selected candidates for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Those who appeared in the central armed police forces (CAPF) written examination can download results from the website of the UPSC. The CAPF 2023 results are declared online. The result has comprised roll numbers of qualified candidates who have appeared in the exam which was held on August 6, 2023.

We have provided the UPSC result pdf for the CAPF exam in this article. The candidates can click on the link and check the roll numbers of candidates eligible to appear in the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and other details in the pdf.

The list contains the details of the selection roll numbers of the candidates who qualified the written exam for the armed police forces (assistant commandants). The candidates can check the details of the shortlisted candidates through the provided link.

How to check UPSC CAPF Results 2023: Steps to download

UPSC CAPF result 2023 will be announced in PDF format at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The stepwise process to download UPSC CAPF result 2023 is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “ results” page CAPF Examinations, 2023”

Step 3: Download UPSC CAPF result PDF having the roll numbers

Step 4: Search for Roll Number with the “Ctrl+F”

Step 5: The roll number of qualifying students will be displayed in result PDF

What after CAPF Result?

Now, the candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered for Detailed Application Form (DAF). With the filling up the form candidates also need to upload the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc.