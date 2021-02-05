UPSC CAPF Final Result 2019 Out @upsc.gov.in, 264 Candidates Recommended for Assistant Commandant (ACs) Posts, Check List of selected candidates here

UPSC AC 2019 Final Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC AC 2019 Final Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSC AC 2019 Exam can now download the final result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission has prepared the final result on the basis of written test and personality. The commission had conducted the UPSC AC 2019 Exam on 18 August 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 2nd November to 27th November 2020.

According to the result, the selected candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). A total number of 264 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Download UPSC AC 2019 Final Result

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information /clarification regarding their Exam/recruitments on working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271/ 23381125. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website, i.e., http//www.upsc.gov.in.

How and where to Download UPSC AC 2019 Final Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘Final Result of Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 flashing in 'what's new' section available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download UPSC AC 2019 Final Result and save it for future reference.

The candidates should note that allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates. The candidates can download UPSC AC 2019 Final Result by clicking on the above link.