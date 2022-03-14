UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022 (Out): CDS 1 Download Link @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsconline.nic.in. Check Download Link.

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on 14 March 2022, has released the admit card of Combined Defence Services Exam I 2022 (CDS 1 2022), on 14 March 2022, on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for UPSC CDS Recruitment 2022 and appearing for UPSC Exam on 10 April 2022 (Sunday) can download UPSC Admit Card 2022 from the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in. Candidates should take a printout of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the admit card and bring the same along with this at the exan hall.

However, you can also check UPSC CDS Admit Card Link through the link below.

How to Download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022’ and click on 'Download' and then on 'Click Here'

Step 3: Take a printout of the important instructions

Step 4: Enter either your 'UPSC CDS Registration Number' or ' UPSC CDS Roll Number' and ''Date of Birth'

Step 5: Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date 2022 10 April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Date 2022 14 March 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022 April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Interview Date 2022 to be released

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Pattern

There will be MCQs on

Post Subject Marks Time For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy English, GK and Elementary Maths 100 2 hours For Admission to Officer Training Academy English and GK only 100 2 hours

There will be Negative Marking for wrong answers

UPSC CDS 1 Syllabus

The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level and other subjects expected of a graduate of an Indian University.

Questions will be expected of a graduate-level of an Indian University.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022

UPSC CDS Result Link is expected in the month of April 2022. Selected candidates will be called for interview. The commission will prepar the list of selected candidates

UPSC had published the CDS 1 Notification 2022 for filling 341 vacancies under Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimal , Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai for 31st SSC Women.