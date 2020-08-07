UPSC Cut-Off Marks 2019-20 for Pre, Mains and Final Released @upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC IAS Minimum Qualifying Marks Here

UPSC Cut-Off Marks 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the cut-off marks of different stages of exam of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019. The cut-off has been released for all the three stages i.e. UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019, UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019 and UPSC Civil Service Final Exam 2019. The candidates who have appeared in UPSC Civil Service Exam 2019 can check the minimum qualifying standards/marks secured by the last recommended candidate in different categories at various stages through the table below:

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2019 98.00 90.00 95.34 82.00 77.34 53.34 44.66 40.66 61.34 UPSC IAS Mains Exam 2019 751 696 718 706 699 663 698 374 561 UPSC IAS Final 2019 961 909 925 898 893 861 890 653 708

As per UPSC Cut-Off Notice, “Cut-off marks are subject to changes, as may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them”.

“Category-wise recommendations details shall also be uploaded after conclusion of pending court cases. Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2019”

“Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II”

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019

UPSC had conducted the IAS Prelims exam on 02 June 2019 (Sunday) across the country n two sessions i.e. morning and afternoon.. Lakhs of candidates were appeared in the CSE Prelims 2019. There were 2 compulsory papers i.e. General Ability Test (GAT) and the Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) of 200 marks each.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019

Candidates who were qualified in the prelims exam were invited for UPSC IAS Main exam. UPSC IAS Mains exam 2019 was scheduled to be conducted on 220, 21, 22, 28 and 29 September 2019.

UPSC Civil Service Personality Test

UPSC IAF Interview was conducted in February-August, 2020. A total of 2304 candidates were invited to appear for interview round.

On 04 August, the commission has announced the UPSC Civil Service Final Result. A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is a nationwide competitive exam conducted by the UPSC every year in three stages i.e. preliminary, main and interview for the recruitment.