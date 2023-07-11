UPSC DAF Form 2023 Released for Mains; Direct Link upsc.gov.in; Fields to Fill in Application

UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Civil Services Examination 2023 Detailed Application Form - I on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check schedule here.

UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Civil Services Examination 2023 Detailed Application Form - I on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed schedule for the submission of Detailed Application Form on its official website. 
All those candidates who are eligible for CSE Prelims 2023 can check the detailed schedule for the  Detailed Application Form - I available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

However you can download the detailed UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023 update directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023

According to the short notice released, the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 is available on the official website and candidates can fill up the DAF-I form after following the steps given on the official website. Last date to submit the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 through the official website is July 19, 2023.

Process To Fill: UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023

To fill the  Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I), candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email id/Mobile number/OTR ID etc on the home page. You can login for the same through your login credentials and fill the same with the  information provided by your during the submission or application. 
Candidates are required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) before the last date for the same. 

 

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2023: Update 

After the submission of Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, Commission will release the timetable and e-admit Card for the mains 2023 in due course of time. The Commission will issue the mains admit card on its official website around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination.

How To Download: UPSC Forest Service Mains DAF II 2023 Update

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
Click on the notification that reads 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 flashing on the homepage.
It will redirect you to a new page where you will have to 'Click Here for login'.
Provide your login credentials Roll Number/Name/Date Of Birth/Mobile No/E-mail Address and captcha to the link.

FAQ

When the last date for submission of Detailed Application Form - I ?

You can submit the Civil Services Examination 2023 Detailed Application Form - I on or before July 19, 2023.

How one can download the UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023?

You can download the UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

