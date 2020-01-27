UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Posts @upsconline.nic.in, Last Date is 31 Jan

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2019 Application Process will be closed on 31 January 2020. All interested candidates who wish to work as Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer have a golden opportunity. The online application for UPSC EPFO 2020 will close on 31 January 2020. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has released 420 vacancies Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Candidates seeking to apply for EPFO Enforcement Officer Recruitment should be a graduate. UPSC Enforcement Officer Selection will be done on the basis of Recruitment Test which is scheduled to be conducted on 04 October 2020 across the country.

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer Recruitment Notification

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer Online Application

Official Website

UPSC EPFO Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application through ORA Website - 31 January 2020

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application - 01 February2020

Recruitment Test - 04 October 2020

UPSC EPFO Vacancy Details

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer – 421

Pay Scale:

Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial

Eligibility Criteria for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Posts

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in any subject. (Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent Authority/Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified).

Age Limit:

30 Years

UPSC Enforcement Officer Exam Pattern

The test will be of two hours duration

All questions will carry equal marks.

The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers. 1/3 marks will be deducted

UPSC Enforcement Officer Syllabus

General English- To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language & workman – like use of words.

Indian Freedom Struggle.

Current Events and Developmental Issues.

Indian Polity & Economy.

General Accounting Principles.

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws.

General Science & knowledge of Computer applications.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.

Social Security in India.

How to Apply for UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online in the through official website www.upsconline.nic.in on or before31 January 2020.

Application Fee: