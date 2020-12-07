UPSC EPFO Exam 2021: Exam Centre Link for Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) to Active on 15 Dec @upsc.gov.in, Recruitment Test on 9 May

UPSC EPFO Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published an important notice regarding the revised choice of centres for Recruitment Test of Enforcement Officer (EO) and Accounts Officer (AO) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization on its official website - upsc.gov.in. As per the notice, if any candidate wish to choose UPSC EPFO Exam centre, for the Exam scheduled on 09 May 2021 (Sunday), can submit their revised choice of centres on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in. UPSC EPFO Centre Link will be available in two phases i.e. from 15 to 21 December 2020 (06.00 PM) and from 29 December 2020 to 04 January 2021 (06.00 PM). It is to be noted that, the request for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of "firstapply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen.

As per EPFO Notice, “Keeping in view the large number of candidates and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres as well as requests received from candidates for open centres at Kolkata and Jaipur being more than their capacity, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates, if they wish, to submit their revised choice of Centre for the Recruitment Test. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added. The Recruitment Test will now be held at 72 centres across India. 49 centres having available capacity will be opened in the first phase. In the second phase, after Page 1 of 2 adjusting the options given by the candidates, other centres shall be opened as feasible”.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021

The admit card shall be in the month of April or May 2021 on its official website

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern

UPSC EPFO Exam will be conducted in offline mode on 09 May 2021 (Sunday) consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with multiple choices of answer of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.There shall be negative marking for wrong answers. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

UPSC EPFO Syllabus:

The syllabus of the Test broadly comprises the following topics :

General English- To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language & workman – like use of words.

Indian Freedom Struggle.

Current Events and Developmental Issues.

Indian Polity & Economy.

General Accounting Principles.

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws.

General Science & knowledge of Computer applications.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.

Social Security in India.

UPSC EPFO Selection Process:



UPSC EPFO Recruitment Test (UPSC EPFO RT) will be conducted across the various centres of the country. The candidates who will qualify in the UPSC EPFO Written Test shall be called for interview round. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

A total of 421 vacancies are available in different department under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

UPSC EPFO Exam Centre Notice

UPSC Official Website