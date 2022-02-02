UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022 Announced @upsc.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

UPSC ESE Personality Test/Interview Date 2022 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Personality Test Date, Admit Card Release Date, and other details here.

UPSC ESE Personality Test/Interview Date 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the personality test/interview of Engineering Services Examination 2021 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories. Candidates who have qualified for UPSC ESE Personality Test 2021 can download the complete schedule from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the personality test for Engineering Services Examination, 2021 from 28 February to 17 March 2022. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can download UPSC Engineering Services Personality Test Schedule by clicking on the provided link. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

Download UPSC ESE Personality Test Schedule 2022

Candidates who have qualified for personality tests are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable), etc. at the time of

the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions, before appearing in the Personality Test, which is available on the website of the Commission.

UPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2022: Other Details

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the Stage‐I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) and

Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned by them for Stage‐III (Personality Test). The number of candidates to be summoned for the Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled. The Personality Test will carry 200 marks.

Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage‐I:(Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination, Stage‐II:(Main/Stage‐II)

Examination and Stage‐III (Personality Test) would determine their final ranking. Candidates will be allotted to the various services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preference expressed by them for the various services/posts.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam was conducted on 21 November 2021 and Prelims on 18 July 2021 to fulfill 226 vacancies.