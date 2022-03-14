UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2022 (Released) @upsconline.nic.in, Download Link Here

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card has released on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Check how to download UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card Link, Steps, Exam Date, Exam Patter and other details below here.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is organizing UPSC NDA 1 Exam on 10 April 2022 across the country on 10 April 2022 for which UPSC NDA Admit Card Link is available at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card right away in order to avoid a last-minute rush and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time along with its printout.

Other than, UPSC Admit Card, the candidates should carry a Photo ID at the center. As per UPSC NDA Admit Card Notice, "In case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry 2 identical photographs (one photograph for each session). In case of any discrepancy is noticed in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately at e-mail ID usnda-upsc@nic.in latest by 28 March 2022 to enable the Commission to take a decision in the matter". "It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01.50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry."

UPSC NDA 1 Registration Dates 22 December 2021 to 11 January 2022 UPSC NDA 1 Exam Date 10 April 2022 UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card Release Date 14 March 2022 UPSC NDA 1 Result Date April 2022

UPSC NDA 1 Exam Pattern

Your exam will be conducted on OMR Sheets for which the details are as follow:

Subjects - Maths and General Ability Test

Total Number of Questions - There will be 120 questions on Maths and 140 on GAT

Marks - 300 marks are allotted to Maths and 600 to GAT

Time - Each section will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will have to appear for the interview round for which the details shall be available below.

Steps to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in and on the homepage, you will find the link for admit card - ‘e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022'.

Now, go to ‘Click Here' and read out all the instructions and click on ‘Yes’.

You can download UPSC Admit Card using your registration number or roll number and DOB.

In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, you can inform in detail on e-mail (usnda-upsc@nic.in).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam I 2022 (NDA NA 1 Exam 2022) for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA under 149th Course and for 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) course.