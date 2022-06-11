UPSC Recruitment 2022 for AEE, Scientific Officer and  Assistant Mining Geologist Posts

Union Public Service Commission is hiring AEE, Scientific Officer and Assistant Mining Geologist Posts. Candidates can apply on upsc.gov.in. Details Here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer, Assistant Mining Geologist, and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) . Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 30 June 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online Application Submission – 30th June 2022

Last Date for Printing Online Application – 1st July 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer - 1 Post

Assistant Mining Geologist - 21 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Scientific Officer - Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Mining Geologist - Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientific Officer - Master’s Degree in Physics or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Chemical Engineering or Degree in Textile Technology or Degree in Rubber Technology or Degree in Plastic Technology or Degree in Polymer and Rubber Technology or Degree in Chemical Technology from a recognized University or institute. One year of experience is required

Assistant Mining Geologist - Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution. Two years of experience is required.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent Two years of experience is required.

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30 June 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee:

Rs.25/-

No fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates of any community.