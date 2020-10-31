UPSESSB TGT/PGT Teacher 15508 Vacancy 2020 @pariksha.up.nic.in: Check Notification PDF, Application, Eligibility & Exam Date

UPSESSB TGT/PGT Teacher: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in UP schools under the "TGT-Examination 2020 and PGT-Examination 2020". The online application process for UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020 begins @pariksha.up.nic.in. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria, laid down in the notification, can apply online now by visiting the official website. First, have a look at the complete details of UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Notification 2020 below including application process, important dates, eligibility criteria and selection process.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 is high. UPSESSB looks forward to fill a total of 15,508 vacancies, of which, 12913 vacancies will be filled for TGT post (Class 9th & 10th Teacher) and 2595 vacancies for PGT Post (Class 11th & 12th Teacher) in Uttar Pradesh schools. It is a good opportunity for candidates who want to fetch a teaching job in the state.

Let's have a look at the important dates for UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2020 below:

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Recruitment 2020: Important Dates Start of Part I Registration Process October 29, 2020 Last date to complete Part I Registration November 27, 2020 Last Date to pay application fee November 27, 2020 Last date to complete Part II Registration November 30, 2020 Written Exam Date To be announced soon

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Notification 2020

The notification for the TGT and PGT teacher recruitment in UP schools was released by the UPSESSB on October 29, 2020. The UPSESSB TGT/ PGT 2020 Notification contains the complete details of recruitment process and the examination. Candidates can download the UPSESSB Notification in PDF file format from the link mentioned below:

Download PDF UPSESSB TGT Notification 2020

Download PDF UPSESSB PGT Notification 2020

The important details of the notification have been explained below.

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Application Process 2020

Have a look at the step-by-step process to fill the online application form:

Step 1: Visit @pariksha.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link stating "Click here to apply for Trained Graduate Teacher ..."

Step 3: Click on “Apply” button against the TGT/ PGT post

Step 4: Click on "Registration" tab against the subject you want to apply for

Step 5: Read the declaration and click on Accept button

Step 6: Enter the required details such as Candidate's Name, Father’s/husband's name, Mother's Name, Date of Birth, Citizenship, UP Domicile, Category, Marital status, Address, Academic Qualifications and others and Submit

Step 7: Make fee payment using PART-I Registration ID

Step 8: Complete Part-II Registration by uploading scanned images of Photograph (3.5 cm W & 4.5 cm L) and Signature (3.5 cm W & 1.5 cm L) in .jpg format & Submit

Application Fee

The application fee is different for various categories:

General/OBC - Rs 750

EWS (For PGT) - Rs 650

EWS (For TGT) - Rs 450

SC - Rs 450

ST - Rs 250

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Eligibility Criteria 2020

Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria for the posts of TGT and PGT below:

Age Limit for TGT/PGT: The minimum age limit as on July 1, 2020 should not be less than 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

TGT: Graduate degree in relevant subject + B.Ed/ BTC from recognized University

PGT: Graduate degree in relevant subject + Post-Graduation from recognized University

The educational qualification requirement is different for all the posts. For detailed eligibility criteria, visit the notification link mentioned above.

UPSESSB TGT/ PGT Selection Process 2020

TGT: The selection process for UPSESSB TGT Teacher involves a written exam of 500 marks. There will be a total of 125 questions in objective Multiple Choice format of 4 marks each. The time duration of the exam will be of 2 hours.

PGT: The selection process for UPSESSB PGT Teacher involves three stages - Written Exam of 425 marks, Interview of 50 Marks and Special Qualification test of 25 marks. In the written exam, there will be a total of 125 questions in objective Multiple Choice format of 3.4 marks each. The time duration of the exam will be of 2 hours.