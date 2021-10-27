UPSESSB TGT Result 2021 Released, Check Easy Steps to Download Result Here

UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has declared the result of all 16 subjects of Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result from the official website. The Panel, Merit List and Cutoff Merit of the successful candidates in the written examination is available on the website. With the release of TGT result, more than 4500 aided secondary schools of the state will get 12610 teachers.

The exam was conducted on 7 and 8 August 2021 at various exam centres. The selection board has released the results of all 16 subjects including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit and Social Science. Candidates who have appeared in the UPSESSB TGT exam can check their results, merit list and cut off on the official website upsessb.org.

Selected candidates will have to fill the option of online appointment school by October 29. Naval Kishore, the controller of the examination of the selection board, said that the candidates have been given the time to fill the preference option of the institution on October 29. This option is available on the Commission's website www.upsessb.org.

How to Download UPSESSB TGT Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org. Click on the link that reads ‘UPSESSB TGT Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on submit button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPSESSB TGT Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSESSB TGT Result 2021