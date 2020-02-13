UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 1954 Vacancies Notified at State, District and Block Levels, Apply online @sids.co.in

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has released a notification for recruitment in State, District and Block Levels for the post of Mission Manager and others. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2020.
A total of 1954 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in different departments of State, District and Block Levels. According to the notice, all selected candidates will be on the role of Human Resource Management Agency (Service Provider) but the services will be provided on the basis of UPSRLM Full Time. Candidates willingly apply to the above posts can check this article for important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020
UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
SMMU Level
- State Mission Manager MF & FI – 1 Post
- Mission Manager Micro Finance– 1 Post
- Mission Manager Human Resource– 1 Post
- Mission Manager Admin & FM– 1 Post
- Mission Manager Farm Livelihood– 1 Post
- Mission Manager Research & Studies– 1 Post
- Mission Executive (M&E) – 1 Post
- Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Value chain and Forward linkages– 1 Post
- Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post
- Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Digital Finance– 1 Post
- Technical Expert/ PM- Forward Linkages– 1 Post
- Technical Expert/ PM- Organic Village Cluster– 1 Post
- Technical Expert/ PM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post
- Young Professional/ Project Executive-Non Farm– 1 Post
- Young Professional/ Project Executive-Farm Livelihood – 2 Posts
- Young Professional/ Project Executive-Social Management Framework & Gender– 1 Post
- Young Professional/ Project Executive-Capacity Building of Community Institution– 1 Post
District Level
- District Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Development – 15 Posts
- District Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 5 posts
- District Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 2 Posts
- District Mission Manager Livelihood– 2 Posts
- District Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 35 Posts
- District Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS -9 Posts
- Account Assistant – 2 Posts
Block Level
- Block Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Social Development – 288 Posts
- Block Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 169 Posts
- Block Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 293 Posts
- Block Mission Manager Livelihood – 185 Posts
- Block Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 373 Posts
- Block Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS – 213 Posts
- Block Mission Manager – 297 Posts
- Cluster Coordinator – 48 Posts
UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding BE/BTech/MCA/Post Graduation Degree/MBA/CA/ICWA qualification are eligible to apply for the above posts.
UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- State Level – Upper Age Limit 55 years
- District/Block Level – Upper Age Limit 40 years
UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
Official Website
UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online for UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 on or before 7 March 2020. Candidates can check hyperlinks for reference.