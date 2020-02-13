UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 1954 Vacancies Notified at State, District and Block Levels, Apply online @sids.co.in

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has released a notification for recruitment in State, District and Block Levels for the post of Mission Manager and others. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2020.

A total of 1954 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in different departments of State, District and Block Levels. According to the notice, all selected candidates will be on the role of Human Resource Management Agency (Service Provider) but the services will be provided on the basis of UPSRLM Full Time. Candidates willingly apply to the above posts can check this article for important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Important Date

Last date for submission of UPSRLM Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

SMMU Level

State Mission Manager MF & FI – 1 Post

Mission Manager Micro Finance– 1 Post

Mission Manager Human Resource– 1 Post

Mission Manager Admin & FM– 1 Post

Mission Manager Farm Livelihood– 1 Post

Mission Manager Research & Studies– 1 Post

Mission Executive (M&E) – 1 Post

Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Value chain and Forward linkages– 1 Post

Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post

Sr. Technical Expert/ SPM- Digital Finance– 1 Post

Technical Expert/ PM- Forward Linkages– 1 Post

Technical Expert/ PM- Organic Village Cluster– 1 Post

Technical Expert/ PM- Enterprise Promotion– 1 Post

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Non Farm– 1 Post

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Farm Livelihood – 2 Posts

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Social Management Framework & Gender– 1 Post

Young Professional/ Project Executive-Capacity Building of Community Institution– 1 Post

District Level

District Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Development – 15 Posts

District Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 5 posts

District Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 2 Posts

District Mission Manager Livelihood– 2 Posts

District Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 35 Posts

District Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS -9 Posts

Account Assistant – 2 Posts

Block Level

Block Mission Manager Social Inclusion and Social Development – 288 Posts

Block Mission Manager Social mobilization and Capacity Building – 169 Posts

Block Mission Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion – 293 Posts

Block Mission Manager Livelihood – 185 Posts

Block Mission Manager Non-Farm Livelihood – 373 Posts

Block Mission Manager Monitoring & Evaluation, MIS – 213 Posts

Block Mission Manager – 297 Posts

Cluster Coordinator – 48 Posts

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding BE/BTech/MCA/Post Graduation Degree/MBA/CA/ICWA qualification are eligible to apply for the above posts.

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

State Level – Upper Age Limit 55 years

District/Block Level – Upper Age Limit 40 years

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website

UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for UPSRLM Recruitment 2020 on or before 7 March 2020. Candidates can check hyperlinks for reference.



