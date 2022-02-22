UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022 Out, Download @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Download Link.

UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Computer Operator Grade ‘B’and Manager (System). Candidates who are appearing in the exam on 05 March 2022 can download UPPSC Admit Card from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card Link is provided below.

UPSSC Computer Operator will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM to 11:30 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

How to Download UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022 ?