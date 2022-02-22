UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022 Out, Download @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Computer Operator Grade ‘B’and Manager (System). Candidates who are appearing in the exam on 05 March 2022 can download UPPSC Admit Card from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card Link is provided below.
UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022 Download
UPSSC Computer Operator will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM to 11:30 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.
How to Download UPSSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-8/E-1/2021, U.P. PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION/ COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE B EXAM-2021/ PROGRAMMER GRADE 2 EXAM-2021’.
- Enter your details - Candidate Registration No., Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender, and Verification Code.
- Download UPPSC Programmer Admit Card 2022.