UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam Date 2023 Out; Exam Scheduled on Aug 27 Check Admit Card Update

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam Date 2023 Out : UPSSSC has uploaded the admit card download link for the Junior Assistant post on its official website upsssc.gov.in. Check download link.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam Date 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 on its official website. As per the short notice released, UPSSSC will be conducting the written exam for these posts on August 27, 2023. All those candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of UPSSSC-i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

However, the UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam Date 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam 2023: Exam Timings

The UPSSSC is set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains on August 27, 2023, across the state. Exams will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam 2023: Update

The Commission will release the admit card for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 in due course of time on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of the online application.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam 2023: Process To Download