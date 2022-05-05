UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Admit Card 2019 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Process to Download Here

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the admit card for document verification for the Lower Subordinate Services on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download link available here.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for document verification for the Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 on its official website. UPSSSC is set to conduct the document verification for the Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination from 11 May 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for the Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination can download their UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Admit Card from the official website -upsssc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, UPSSSC will conduct the document verification for the Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 from 11 to 26 May 2022.

A total of 1861 candidates have finally shortlisted for the document verification round for the above posts. Candidates will have to bring their original/xerox copy of the essential documents during the document verification.

You can download the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Admit Card 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Admit Card 2019