Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPSSSC PET 2021 Online Form Available @upsssc.gov.in: Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has published a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021 on upsssc.gov.in. Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here

Created On: May 25, 2021 14:50 IST
UPSSSC PET 2021
UPSSSC PET 2021
Download this Page as PDF

UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has published a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. This is eligibility test for applying upcoming Group C vacancies under UPSSSC. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for UP PET 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The last date of UPSSSC PET Application Form is 21 June 2021.

Candidates seeking to appear for UP PET Exam should be High School Passed and their should be 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can check more details on the exam in the PDF Link given below:

UP PET Notification Download

UP PET Online Application

UPSSSC PET Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application - 25 May 2021
  2. Last Date of Online Application - 21 May 2021
  3. UP PET Date - to be announced later

UPSSSC PET Vacancy Details

Group C Posts

UP PET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

High School/Intermediate or equivalent

UP PET Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

 

Subject Name

Total No of Questions

Marks

Time

Indian History

5

5

 2 hours

Indian National Movement

05

05

Geography

05

05

Indian Economy

05

05

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

05

05

General Science

05

05

Elementary Arithmetic

05

05

General Hindi

05

05

General English

05

05

Logical Reasoning

05

05

Current Affairs

10

10

General Awareness

10

10

Analysis of 2 unread passages

10

10

Graph Interpretation

10

10

Table Interpretation Analysis

10

10

Total

100

100

  
  • The exam will be conducted in offline mode
  • There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks

The candidates can check UPSSSC PET Syllabus in the PDF link given above.

How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2021 ?

The candidates can apply on official website of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in) from 25 May to 21 June 2021.

FAQ

How many questions will be asked in UP PET 2021 ?

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks

What is the qualification for UPSSSC PET ?

The candidates should be 10th passed or 12th passed

What is the last date for UPSSSC PET Form ?

21 June 2021

What is UPSSSC PET Online Application Link ?

You can apply on http://upsssc.gov.in/AllNotifications.aspx
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationUPSSSC PET 2021 Online Form Available @upsssc.gov.in: Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here
Notification DateMay 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 21, 2021
CityAllahabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization UPSSSC
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address