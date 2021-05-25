UPSSSC PET 2021 Online Form Available @upsssc.gov.in: Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here

UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has published a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. This is eligibility test for applying upcoming Group C vacancies under UPSSSC. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for UP PET 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The last date of UPSSSC PET Application Form is 21 June 2021.

Candidates seeking to appear for UP PET Exam should be High School Passed and their should be 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can check more details on the exam in the PDF Link given below:

UP PET Notification Download

UP PET Online Application

UPSSSC PET Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 May 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 21 May 2021 UP PET Date - to be announced later

UPSSSC PET Vacancy Details

Group C Posts

UP PET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

High School/Intermediate or equivalent

UP PET Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

Subject Name Total No of Questions Marks Time Indian History 5 5 2 hours Indian National Movement 05 05 Geography 05 05 Indian Economy 05 05 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 05 05 General Science 05 05 Elementary Arithmetic 05 05 General Hindi 05 05 General English 05 05 Logical Reasoning 05 05 Current Affairs 10 10 General Awareness 10 10 Analysis of 2 unread passages 10 10 Graph Interpretation 10 10 Table Interpretation Analysis 10 10 Total 100 100

The exam will be conducted in offline mode

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks

The candidates can check UPSSSC PET Syllabus in the PDF link given above.

How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2021 ?

The candidates can apply on official website of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in) from 25 May to 21 June 2021.