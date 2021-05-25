UPSSSC PET 2021 Online Form Available @upsssc.gov.in: Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has published a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021 on upsssc.gov.in. Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here
UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has published a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. This is eligibility test for applying upcoming Group C vacancies under UPSSSC. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for UP PET 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The last date of UPSSSC PET Application Form is 21 June 2021.
Candidates seeking to appear for UP PET Exam should be High School Passed and their should be 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can check more details on the exam in the PDF Link given below:
UPSSSC PET Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 25 May 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 May 2021
- UP PET Date - to be announced later
UPSSSC PET Vacancy Details
Group C Posts
UP PET Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
High School/Intermediate or equivalent
UP PET Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern
|Subject Name
|
Total No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Indian History
|
5
|
5
|2 hours
|
Indian National Movement
|
05
|
05
|
Geography
|
05
|
05
|
Indian Economy
|
05
|
05
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
05
|
05
|
General Science
|
05
|
05
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
05
|
05
|
General Hindi
|
05
|
05
|
General English
|
05
|
05
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
05
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Analysis of 2 unread passages
|
10
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation
|
10
|
10
|
Table Interpretation Analysis
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
- The exam will be conducted in offline mode
- There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks
The candidates can check UPSSSC PET Syllabus in the PDF link given above.
How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2021 ?
The candidates can apply on official website of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in) from 25 May to 21 June 2021.