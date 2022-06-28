UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply before 27 July @upsssc.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment Notification has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. Candidates can apply for PET @upsssc.gov.in before 27 July 2022.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Notification: On 28 June 2022, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released the notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2022 and also started the registration process for the same. UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 is for the candidates who are seeking to apply for Group C Posts in the state of UP. So, such candidates can submit their UPSSSC PET Application Form much before the application date i.e. 28 July 2022.

The eligibility for UP PET Exam 2022 is 12th. It is to be noted that, the age of the candidates should be between 18 and 40 years.

What is UPSSSC PET Exam 2022

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for various jobs opportunity to be offered by the state government such as Lekhpal, Clerk, etc. Candidates then will be called for the skill test/ Mains test/ Physical test for final selection.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 will consist of 100 questions with 100 marks. Applicants will be given 2 hours in order to finish the exam.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Important Dates

UPSSSC PET Notification Date 28 June 2022 UPSSSC PET Application Form Starting Date 28 June 2022 UPSSSC PET Application Form Last Date 27 July 2022 UPSSSC PET Application Fee Submission Date 28 June to 27 July 2022 UPSSSC PET Application Form Editing Date up to 3 August 2022 UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam Date to be notified later

What is UPSSSC PET 2022 Eligibility ?

UPSSSC PET Educational Qualification

The candidates should possess High School Passed or equivalent

UPSSSC PET Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2022 ?

Online applications are invited by the commission starting from 28 June to 27 July 2022. The candidates should fill the mentioned steps:

Step 1: Registration: Go to the official website of UPSSSC and visit the 'Notification/Advertisement Tab. Then click on 'Apply' the click on 'Candidate Registration'. Now, register yourself using your personal details.

Step 2: Upload Photo and Signature

Step 3: Fill Remaining Part of the Form

Step 4: Pay Fee and Reconciliation and Application Form Submission

Step 5: Take a print of the application for,

UPSSSC PET Application Fee: