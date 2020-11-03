UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2019-20: List of Objected Candidates OUT @upsssc.gov.in for 904 Vacancies, Re-Upload Photo & Signature by 8 Nov

UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released a list of candidates whose applications found objected during the verification process of f Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) Recruitment against advertisement number 07-Exam-2019, 19/09/2019. All such candidates whose name mentioned in the list are advised to re-upload their photo and signature before 8 November at upsssc.gov.in. The link can be accessed by clicking on the provided link given below.

The online process for UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2019-20 was started on 19 September 2020 and ended on 9 October 2019 for 904 vacancies. Out of the total, 623 vacancies are for Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and 281 vacancies for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO). Candidates with requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know all about UPSSSC ARO and ASRO Recruitment 2019 Notification.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 September 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 9 October 2019

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details for ASO and ARO Posts

Assistant Research Officer (ARO), Statistics– 623 Posts

Assistant Statistics officer (ASO) – 281 Posts

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria for ASO and ARO Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in Mathematics/ Math Statics/ Commerce/ Economics from recognized University/ Institution along with O Level Diploma by DOEACC Society. Candidate should have knowledge of Devnagari Font also.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Age Limit – 21 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Selection Process Criteria for ASO and ARO Posts

Candidates will be selected through the written test.

How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2019

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 October 2019. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.