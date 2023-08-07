UPSSSC Recrutiment 2023: Apply Online for 3831 Clerk and Junior Assistant Vacancy, Check Eligibility

UPSSSC Vacancy 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the notification for the recruitment of 3831 Junior Assistant and Clerk Posts. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply through this website upsssc.gov.in from 12 September to 03 October 2023.

UPSSSC Recruitment Notification Out: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is looking to recruit candidates for various Group C and D posts including Junior Assistant and Clerk. Candidates interested in the posts can apply online the official website www.upsssc.gov.in for these posts. UPSSSC Online Application Link for Junior Assistant and Clerk Posts will be made available on the official portal from 12 September 2023. The application should be submitted on or before 03 October 2023.

A total of 3831 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment. Interested candidates should be 12th class passed and their age should be between 18 to 40 years. The selection of the candidates will be done through written tests, typing test, document verification and medical examination.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Notification

The notification consists of all important details such as vacancy break up, eligibility, application process, selection method etc. Candidates can download the notification from the table below:

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Notification 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check all the information related to UPSSSC Junior Assistant Notification 2023 from the table given below.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 Details Organization Name Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Service Commission Name of the Post Junior Assistant (Junior Assistant) Number of vacancies 3831 Registration Dates 12 September to 03 October 2023 Salary Rs. 5,200 - Rs. 20,200/- Selection Process Written Test Typing Test Document Verification Medical tests Official Website www.upsssc.gov.in

Important Dates of UPSSSC Recruitment 2023

The application dates have been announced along with the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023 notification. Candidates can check the important dates of UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

UPSSSC JA Notification Release Date 04 August 2023 Date of online application 12 September 2023 Last date for online application 03 October 2023 Last date for correction of application form 10 October 2023 UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2023 Will be released soon UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 Will be updated soon.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Vacancy 2023 Details

Candidates who are willing to apply for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023 can check the vacancy details from the table given below.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancies General EWS OBC SC ST 1889 326 763 770 83 Total 3831

Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

10+2 intermediate examination from a recognized board and CCC/equivalent examination from DOEACC/NIELIT.

UPSSSC PET 2021 qualified.

Age limit



Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum age - 40 years.

How to apply online for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Click on the "Recruitment" tab and select "Junior Assistant" from the list of available posts. Click on the "Apply Online" button and read the instructions carefully. Create a new account or login to your existing account. Fill out the application form carefully and upload all the required documents. Pay the application fee of INR 25/-.

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Application Fee 2023

While filling your application form for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023, one has to submit the online application fee. Which is as follows:

Catgories Application Fee For all classes Rs. 25/-

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Selection Process 2023

The selection of the applicant will be done according to the following steps:

Written Test Typing Test Document Verification Medical tests

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Salary 2023

The salary of a UPSSSC Junior Assistant is Rs. 5200 to 20,200/- per month.