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UTET Syllabus 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF and Check Exam Pattern

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 13:52 IST

UTET Syllabus 2026: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 will be conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education in the upcoming months and the candidates who are planning to appear for UTET 2026 examination must start their preparation by downloading the UTET Syllabus 2026. Check this article to download the UTET 1 and UTET 2 syllabus and check the exam pattern.

UTET Syllabus 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF and Check Exam Pattern
UTET Syllabus 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF and Check Exam Pattern

Key Points

  • UTET 2026 registrations are open from July 14 to August 03, 2026.
  • The UTET 2026 exam comprises two papers for teaching classes 1-8.
  • Candidates should download the detailed UTET 2026 syllabus for preparation.

UTET Syllabus 2026: The UTET Syllabus is a very important document for the candidates who are planning to appear for the UTET 2026. The UTET exam consists of two papers- UTET 1 and UTET 2. Both the papers are conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach classes 1 to 8. UTET 1 is conducted to determine the eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and UTET 2 for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The candidates should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus and preparing their study plan. The syllabus will serve as a guide to help the candidates understand the level of the exam and to know what topics to be covered in each of the sections of the syllabus. This makes the task easier for the candidates as they just have to collect the study material based on the syllabus.

UTET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The UTET 2026 registrations are underway and the candidates who are planning to appear for the UTET 2026 must register themselves till 03 August 2026. After the registrations are done, the candidates should start focusing on their preparation, which includes downloading the syllabus as the first step. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Exam Name

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026

UTET Registration Dates

14 July to 03 August 2026

Papers

Two: UTET 1 & UTET 2

No. of Questions

UTET 1= 150 MCQs

UTET 2= 150 MCQs

Maximum Marks

150 in both papers

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Official Website

ukutet.com

UTET Exam Pattern 2026

It is essential for the candidates to understand the exam pattern before proceeding with their preparation. The UTET exam pattern involves objective-type questions in both the papers of UTET, UTET 1 and UTET 2. There is no provision for negative marking, therefore, the candidates can attempt as many questions as possible without the fear of marks deduction. Check the exam pattern here:

UTET 1 Exam Pattern 2026

The UTET 1 is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The exam pattern is provided here:

Sections/Subjects

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

TOTAL

150

150

UTET 2 Exam Pattern 2026

UTET 2 is conducted to determine the eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. The exam pattern involves objective-type questions for each subject with no provision for negative marking. Check the exam pattern here:

Sections/Subjects

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies

60

60

TOTAL

150

150

UTET Syllabus 2026 Download

The candidates can download the UTET Syllabus for UTET 1 and UTET from the direct links provided here. After downloading the syllabus, the candidates should read it thoroughly to understand the demands of the exam and then start their preparation accordingly.

UTET 1 Syllabus 2026

Download Here

UTET 2 Syllabus 2026

Download Here

UTET Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

The UTET exam consists of the two papers- UTET 1 and UTET 2. UTET 1 consists of the following subjects:

  • Child Development & Pedagogy

  • Language I

  • Language II

  • Mathematics

  • Environmental Studies

UTET 2 consists of the following subjects:

  • Child Development & Pedagogy

  • Language I

  • Language II

  • Mathematics & Science

  • Social Studies

UTET Paper

Topics

UTET 1 Syllabus

CDP 

  • Child Development

  • Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

  • Learning and Pedagogy

    • How children think and learn; how and why children 'fail' to achieve success in school performance.

    • Basic processes of teaching and learning

    • Child as a problem solver and a 'scientific investigator'

    • Cognition & Emotions

    • Motivation and learning

    • Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental

Language I 

  • Language Comprehension

  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Language II

  • Language Comprehension

  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics

Content

    • Geometry

    • Shapes & Spatial Understanding

    • Solids around Us

    • Numbers

    • Addition and Subtraction

    • Multiplication

    • Division

    • Measurement

    • Weight

    • Time

    • Volume

    • Data Handling

    • Patterns

    • Money

Pedagogical issues

    • Nąture of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children's thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning

    • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

    • Language of Mathematics

    • Community Mathematics

    • Evaluation through formal and informal methods

    • Problems of Teaching

    • Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching

    • Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

Environmental Studies

Content

  • Family and Friends:

    • Relationships

    • Work and Play

    • Animals

    • Plants

  • Food

  • Shelter

  • Water

  • Travel

  • Things We Make and Do

Pedagogical Issues

  • Concept and scope of EVS

  • Significance of EVS, integrated EVS

  • Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

  • Learning Principles

  • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

  • Approaches of presenting concepts

  • Activities

  • Experimentation/Practical Work

  • Discussion

  • CÇE

  • Teaching material/Aids

  • Problems

UTET 2 Syllabus

CDP

Same as UTET 1

Language I

Same as UTET 1

Language II

Same as UTET 1

Mathematics

Content

  • Number System

    • Knowing our Numbers

    • Playing with Numbers

    • Whole Numbers

    • Negative Numbers and Integers

    • Fractions

  • Algebra

    • Introduction to Algebra

    • Ratio and Proportion

  • Geometry

    • Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)

    • Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

    • Symmetry: (reflection)

    • Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)

  • Mensuration

  • Data handling

Pedagogical Issues

  • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

  • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

  • Language of Mathematics

  • Community Mathematics

  • Evaluation

  • Remedial Teaching

  • Problem of Teaching

Science

Content

  • Food

    • Sources of food

    • Components of food

    • Cleaning food

  • Materials

    • Materials of daily use

  • The World of the Living

  • Moving Things People and Ideas

  • How things work

    • Electric current and circuits

    • Magnets

  • Natural Phenomena

  • Natural Resources

Pedagogical Issues

  • Nature & Structure of Sciences

  • Natural Science/Aims & objectives

  • Understanding & Appreciating Science

  • Approaches/Integrated Approach

  • Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science)

  • Innovation

  • Text Material/Aids

  • Evaluation - cognitive/psychomotor/affective

  • Problems

  • Remedial Teaching

Social Studies

Content

  • History

    • When, Where and How

    • The Earliest Societies

    • The First Farmers and Herders

    • The First Cities

    • Early States

    • New Ideas

    • The First Empire

    • Contacts with Distant lands

    • Political Developments

    • Culture and Science

    • New Kings and Kingdoms

    • Sultans of Delhi

    • Architecture

    • Creation of an Empire

    • Social Change

    • Regional Cultures

    • The Establishment of Company Power

    • Rural Life and Society

    • Colonialism and Tribal Societies

    • The Revolt of 1857-58

    • Women and reform

    • Challenging the Caste System

    • The Nationalist Movement

    • India After Independence

  • Geography

    • Geography as a social study and as a science

    • Planet: Earth in the solar system

    • Globe

    • Environment in its totality: natural and human environment

    • Air

    • Water

    • Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication

    • Resources: Types-Natural and Human

    • Agriculture

  • Social and Political Life

    • Diversity

    • Government

    • Local Government

    • Making a Living

    • Democracy

    • State Government

    • Understanding Media

    • Unpacking Gender

    • The Constitution

    • Parliamentary Government

    • The Judiciary

    • Social Justice and the Marginalised

Pedagogical Issues

  • Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies

  • Class Room Processes, activities and discourse

  • Developing Critical thinking

  • Enquiry/Empirical Evidence

  • Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies

  • Sources - Primary & Secondary

  • Projects Work

  • Evaluation

How to Use the UTET Syllabus Effectively?

The syllabus is the first step in starting the journey for the UTET exam. The candidates who are going to appear for the UTET 2026 must download the syllabus and use it diligently to ease their preparation. Here are some of the ways to use the syllabus effectively.

  • Go Section-by-Section: After downloading the syllabus, do not rush into it. Instead, read it section-by-section starting with the one you find interesting or easy.

  • One Subject at a Time: Try to complete one subject at a time. This will help you in gathering all the relevant information at one go without wandering between the subjects.

  • Supplement with Study Material: Look for the study material that you find will suit your needs and is relevant as per the curriculum of the exam. 

  • Prepare Notes: Once you have read the topics, gathered the study material, now you can start making notes for your own revision. These notes will help you greatly in the last moment.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 13:52 IST

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