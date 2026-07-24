UTET Syllabus 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF and Check Exam Pattern

Key Points UTET 2026 registrations are open from July 14 to August 03, 2026.

The UTET 2026 exam comprises two papers for teaching classes 1-8.

Candidates should download the detailed UTET 2026 syllabus for preparation.

UTET Syllabus 2026: The UTET Syllabus is a very important document for the candidates who are planning to appear for the UTET 2026. The UTET exam consists of two papers- UTET 1 and UTET 2. Both the papers are conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach classes 1 to 8. UTET 1 is conducted to determine the eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and UTET 2 for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The candidates should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus and preparing their study plan. The syllabus will serve as a guide to help the candidates understand the level of the exam and to know what topics to be covered in each of the sections of the syllabus. This makes the task easier for the candidates as they just have to collect the study material based on the syllabus. UTET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The UTET 2026 registrations are underway and the candidates who are planning to appear for the UTET 2026 must register themselves till 03 August 2026. After the registrations are done, the candidates should start focusing on their preparation, which includes downloading the syllabus as the first step. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttarakhand Board of School Education Exam Name Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 UTET Registration Dates 14 July to 03 August 2026 Papers Two: UTET 1 & UTET 2 No. of Questions UTET 1= 150 MCQs UTET 2= 150 MCQs Maximum Marks 150 in both papers Negative Marking No negative marking Official Website ukutet.com UTET Exam Pattern 2026 It is essential for the candidates to understand the exam pattern before proceeding with their preparation. The UTET exam pattern involves objective-type questions in both the papers of UTET, UTET 1 and UTET 2. There is no provision for negative marking, therefore, the candidates can attempt as many questions as possible without the fear of marks deduction. Check the exam pattern here:

UTET 1 Exam Pattern 2026 The UTET 1 is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The exam pattern is provided here: Sections/Subjects No. of Questions Max. Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 TOTAL 150 150 UTET 2 Exam Pattern 2026 UTET 2 is conducted to determine the eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. The exam pattern involves objective-type questions for each subject with no provision for negative marking. Check the exam pattern here: Sections/Subjects No. of Questions Max. Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 60 TOTAL 150 150

UTET Syllabus 2026 Download The candidates can download the UTET Syllabus for UTET 1 and UTET from the direct links provided here. After downloading the syllabus, the candidates should read it thoroughly to understand the demands of the exam and then start their preparation accordingly. UTET 1 Syllabus 2026 Download Here UTET 2 Syllabus 2026 Download Here UTET Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 The UTET exam consists of the two papers- UTET 1 and UTET 2. UTET 1 consists of the following subjects: Child Development & Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies UTET 2 consists of the following subjects: Child Development & Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics & Science

Social Studies UTET Paper Topics UTET 1 Syllabus CDP Child Development

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

Learning and Pedagogy

How children think and learn; how and why children 'fail' to achieve success in school performance.



Basic processes of teaching and learning



Child as a problem solver and a 'scientific investigator'



Cognition & Emotions



Motivation and learning



Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental Language I Language Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development Language II Language Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development Mathematics Content Geometry



Shapes & Spatial Understanding



Solids around Us



Numbers



Addition and Subtraction



Multiplication



Division



Measurement



Weight



Time



Volume



Data Handling



Patterns



Money Pedagogical issues Nąture of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children's thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning



Place of Mathematics in Curriculum



Language of Mathematics



Community Mathematics



Evaluation through formal and informal methods



Problems of Teaching



Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching



Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching Environmental Studies Content Family and Friends:

Relationships



Work and Play



Animals



Plants

Food

Shelter

Water

Travel

Things We Make and Do Pedagogical Issues Concept and scope of EVS

Significance of EVS, integrated EVS

Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

Learning Principles

Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

Approaches of presenting concepts

Activities

Experimentation/Practical Work

Discussion

CÇE

Teaching material/Aids

Problems UTET 2 Syllabus CDP Same as UTET 1 Language I Same as UTET 1 Language II Same as UTET 1 Mathematics Content Number System

Knowing our Numbers



Playing with Numbers



Whole Numbers



Negative Numbers and Integers



Fractions

Algebra

Introduction to Algebra



Ratio and Proportion

Geometry

Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)



Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)



Symmetry: (reflection)



Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)

Mensuration

Data handling Pedagogical Issues Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Evaluation

Remedial Teaching

Problem of Teaching Science Content Food

Sources of food



Components of food



Cleaning food

Materials

Materials of daily use

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work

Electric current and circuits



Magnets

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources Pedagogical Issues Nature & Structure of Sciences

Natural Science/Aims & objectives

Understanding & Appreciating Science

Approaches/Integrated Approach

Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science)

Innovation

Text Material/Aids

Evaluation - cognitive/psychomotor/affective

Problems

Remedial Teaching Social Studies Content History

When, Where and How



The Earliest Societies



The First Farmers and Herders



The First Cities



Early States



New Ideas



The First Empire



Contacts with Distant lands



Political Developments



Culture and Science



New Kings and Kingdoms



Sultans of Delhi



Architecture



Creation of an Empire



Social Change



Regional Cultures



The Establishment of Company Power



Rural Life and Society



Colonialism and Tribal Societies



The Revolt of 1857-58



Women and reform



Challenging the Caste System



The Nationalist Movement



India After Independence

Geography

Geography as a social study and as a science



Planet: Earth in the solar system



Globe



Environment in its totality: natural and human environment



Air



Water



Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication



Resources: Types-Natural and Human



Agriculture

Social and Political Life

Diversity



Government



Local Government



Making a Living



Democracy



State Government



Understanding Media



Unpacking Gender



The Constitution



Parliamentary Government



The Judiciary



Social Justice and the Marginalised Pedagogical Issues Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies

Class Room Processes, activities and discourse

Developing Critical thinking

Enquiry/Empirical Evidence

Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies

Sources - Primary & Secondary

Projects Work

Evaluation