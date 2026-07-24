UTET Syllabus 2026: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF and Check Exam Pattern
UTET Syllabus 2026: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 will be conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education in the upcoming months and the candidates who are planning to appear for UTET 2026 examination must start their preparation by downloading the UTET Syllabus 2026. Check this article to download the UTET 1 and UTET 2 syllabus and check the exam pattern.
Key Points
- UTET 2026 registrations are open from July 14 to August 03, 2026.
- The UTET 2026 exam comprises two papers for teaching classes 1-8.
- Candidates should download the detailed UTET 2026 syllabus for preparation.
UTET Syllabus 2026: The UTET Syllabus is a very important document for the candidates who are planning to appear for the UTET 2026. The UTET exam consists of two papers- UTET 1 and UTET 2. Both the papers are conducted to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach classes 1 to 8. UTET 1 is conducted to determine the eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and UTET 2 for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The candidates should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus and preparing their study plan. The syllabus will serve as a guide to help the candidates understand the level of the exam and to know what topics to be covered in each of the sections of the syllabus. This makes the task easier for the candidates as they just have to collect the study material based on the syllabus.
UTET Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The UTET 2026 registrations are underway and the candidates who are planning to appear for the UTET 2026 must register themselves till 03 August 2026. After the registrations are done, the candidates should start focusing on their preparation, which includes downloading the syllabus as the first step. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Board of School Education
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Exam Name
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Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026
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14 July to 03 August 2026
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Papers
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Two: UTET 1 & UTET 2
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No. of Questions
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UTET 1= 150 MCQs
UTET 2= 150 MCQs
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Maximum Marks
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150 in both papers
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Negative Marking
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No negative marking
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Official Website
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ukutet.com
UTET Exam Pattern 2026
It is essential for the candidates to understand the exam pattern before proceeding with their preparation. The UTET exam pattern involves objective-type questions in both the papers of UTET, UTET 1 and UTET 2. There is no provision for negative marking, therefore, the candidates can attempt as many questions as possible without the fear of marks deduction. Check the exam pattern here:
UTET 1 Exam Pattern 2026
The UTET 1 is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The exam pattern is provided here:
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Sections/Subjects
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No. of Questions
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Max. Marks
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Child Development & Pedagogy
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30
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30
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Language I
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30
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30
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Language II
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30
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30
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Mathematics
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30
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30
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Environmental Studies
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30
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30
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TOTAL
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150
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150
UTET 2 Exam Pattern 2026
UTET 2 is conducted to determine the eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. The exam pattern involves objective-type questions for each subject with no provision for negative marking. Check the exam pattern here:
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Sections/Subjects
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No. of Questions
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Max. Marks
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Child Development & Pedagogy
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30
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30
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Language I
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30
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30
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Language II
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30
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30
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Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies
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60
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60
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TOTAL
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150
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150
UTET Syllabus 2026 Download
The candidates can download the UTET Syllabus for UTET 1 and UTET from the direct links provided here. After downloading the syllabus, the candidates should read it thoroughly to understand the demands of the exam and then start their preparation accordingly.
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UTET 1 Syllabus 2026
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UTET 2 Syllabus 2026
UTET Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The UTET exam consists of the two papers- UTET 1 and UTET 2. UTET 1 consists of the following subjects:
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Child Development & Pedagogy
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Language I
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Language II
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Mathematics
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Environmental Studies
UTET 2 consists of the following subjects:
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Child Development & Pedagogy
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Language I
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Language II
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Mathematics & Science
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Social Studies
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UTET Paper
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Topics
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UTET 1 Syllabus
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CDP
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Language I
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Language II
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Mathematics
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Content
Pedagogical issues
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Environmental Studies
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Content
Pedagogical Issues
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UTET 2 Syllabus
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CDP
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Same as UTET 1
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Language I
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Same as UTET 1
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Language II
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Same as UTET 1
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Mathematics
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Content
Pedagogical Issues
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Science
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Content
Pedagogical Issues
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Social Studies
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Content
Pedagogical Issues
How to Use the UTET Syllabus Effectively?
The syllabus is the first step in starting the journey for the UTET exam. The candidates who are going to appear for the UTET 2026 must download the syllabus and use it diligently to ease their preparation. Here are some of the ways to use the syllabus effectively.
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Go Section-by-Section: After downloading the syllabus, do not rush into it. Instead, read it section-by-section starting with the one you find interesting or easy.
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One Subject at a Time: Try to complete one subject at a time. This will help you in gathering all the relevant information at one go without wandering between the subjects.
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Supplement with Study Material: Look for the study material that you find will suit your needs and is relevant as per the curriculum of the exam.
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Prepare Notes: Once you have read the topics, gathered the study material, now you can start making notes for your own revision. These notes will help you greatly in the last moment.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.