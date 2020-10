Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Recruitment 2020 for Sainik, Sub Officer and Station Officer Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment (VMC) 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Sainik, Sub Officer and Station Officer Posts under Fire & Emergency Services Dandia Bazar. Eligible and interested can apply for VMC Recruitment 2020 through the official website vmc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 29 October 2020

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sainik, Sub Officer and Station Officer Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 24

Sainik (Fireman) - 19 Posts

Sub Officer (Fire) - 03 Posts

Station Officer (Fire) - 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sainik, Sub Officer and Station Officer Posts

The candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the VMC Notification Link given below

How to Apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sainik, Sub Officer and Station Officer Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website vmc.gov.in on or before 29 October 2020.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sainik Recruitment Notification

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sainik Online Application Link

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sub Officer Recruitment Notification

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sub Officer Online Application Link

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Station Officer Recruitment Notification

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Station Officer Online Application Link

VMC Official Website