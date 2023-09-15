VBU Result 2023 OUT on vbu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Vinoba Bhave University UG Course Results

VBU Result 2023 OUT : Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) declared the results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

VBU Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) has recently declared the results for various UG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, and other exams. VBU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vbu.ac.in

VBU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) released the results for UG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com (Vocational Honours), BCA, and other exams.

How to Check VBU Result 2023 on the official website?

Candidates can check their semester results for various courses like UG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com (Vocational Honours), BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Vinoba Bhave University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University- vbu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and Click on the ‘Results” option available on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the course and semester-wise VBU result PDFs given.

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Download VBU Marks PDF

Direct Links To Download VBU Marks PDF

About Vinoba Bhave University

Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) is located in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The university was established in 1992. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University offers various UG and PG programmes in physical science, life science, earth science, social science, humanities, commerce, technology, medical science, law, education, homeopathy and ayurvedic medicines.

Presently, the VBU jurisdiction extends over 5 districts: Chatra, Giridih, Hazaribagh, Koderma, and Ramgarh.