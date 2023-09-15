VBU Result 2023 OUT on vbu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Vinoba Bhave University UG Course Results

VBU Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) has recently declared the results for various UG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, and other exams. VBU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vbu.ac.in
How to Check VBU Result 2023 on the official website?
Candidates can check their semester results for various courses like UG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com (Vocational Honours), BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Vinoba Bhave University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the University- vbu.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and Click on the ‘Results” option available on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the course and semester-wise VBU result PDFs given.
Step 4: Check the results and download it
Direct Links To Download VBU Marks PDF
Check here the direct link for Vinoba Bhave University Result 2023 for UG programs like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com (Vocational Honours), BCA, and other examinations.
Course
Result Links
BCA (4th Semester) Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
B.Com (Honours) 4th Semester Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
B.Com.(General) 4th Semester Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
Science (Honours) 4th Semester Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
Arts (Honours)4th Semester Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
B.A.(General) 4th Semester Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
B.Sc.(General) 4th Semester Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
B.Sc. Mathematics (Honours) 6th Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination of 2020-23
B.A. Political Science (Honours) 6th Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination of 2020-23
B.A. History (Honours) 6th Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination of 2020-23
Biotechnology (Vocational Honours) (4th Semester) Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
BMLT (4th Semester) Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
BVocS (4th Semester) Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
Fashion Designing(Vocational Honours) (4th Semester) Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
Journalism & Mass communication (Vocational Honours) (4th Semester) Under CBCS Examination of 2021-24
About Vinoba Bhave University
Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) is located in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The university was established in 1992. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The University offers various UG and PG programmes in physical science, life science, earth science, social science, humanities, commerce, technology, medical science, law, education, homeopathy and ayurvedic medicines.
Presently, the VBU jurisdiction extends over 5 districts: Chatra, Giridih, Hazaribagh, Koderma, and Ramgarh.