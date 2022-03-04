WB Health Interview Schedule 2022 Released for Clinical Psychologist Post @wbhealth.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Health Department has released the personal interview/document verification schedule for the Clinical Psychologist post on its official website- wbhealth.gov.in. Check details here.

WB Health Interview Schedule 2022 : West Bengal Health Department has released the personal interview/document verification schedule for the post of Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist under DMHP. The personal interview/document verification for the Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist post will be conducted on 23 March 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for personal interview/document verification round can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.

You can download the WB Health Interview Schedule 2022 from the from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WB Health Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website -wbhealth.gov.in. Go to the Career / Recruitment Section available on the home page. Click on the link "Personal Interview and Documents Verification for the post of Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist under DMHP" given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the WB Health Interview Schedule 2022. Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round should note that they will have to appear with Photo Identity Proof with them. Apart from this, candidates will have to carry all originals documents in support of their credentials and photocopies of all marks sheet of Madhyamik, HS, Graduation Hons /Pass) during the document verification/interview round.

You can download WB Health Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.