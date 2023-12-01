Quick Links

WB Police Lady Constable Result 2023 Released: Download at prb.wb.gov.in

WB Police Lady Constable Result 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link at prb.wb.gov.in

Shilpa Kohli
By Shilpa Kohli
Dec 1, 2023, 18:00 IST
WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download
WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Declared: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has officially announced the results of the written examination conducted for the positions of Constables/Lady Constable. The results were made public on the official website (prb.wb.gov.in) on 01 December. Candidates can conveniently download their results by following the direct link provided in this article.

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download Link

To access their results, candidates are required to input their Application Number and Date of Birth wThe direct link to check the marks is available below for the candidates' convenience.

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download Link

WB Police Constable PET/PST: Check Admit Card and Exam Date

Shortlisted candidates are now expected to participate in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), tentatively scheduled to commence on 18 December 2023. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena which will be available on 11 December 2023. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the above-mentioned websites for further update

How to Download WB Police Result 2023?

Step 1:Visit the board's website - prb.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Provide your login details.

Step 4: Download the WBPRB Constable Result.

Candidates are advised to follow these steps to retrieve their results seamlessly.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept