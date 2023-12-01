WB Police Lady Constable Result 2023 Released: Download at prb.wb.gov.in

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Declared: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has officially announced the results of the written examination conducted for the positions of Constables/Lady Constable. The results were made public on the official website (prb.wb.gov.in) on 01 December. Candidates can conveniently download their results by following the direct link provided in this article.

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download Link To access their results, candidates are required to input their Application Number and Date of Birth wThe direct link to check the marks is available below for the candidates' convenience.

Shortlisted candidates are now expected to participate in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), tentatively scheduled to commence on 18 December 2023. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena which will be available on 11 December 2023. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the above-mentioned websites for further update

How to Download WB Police Result 2023?