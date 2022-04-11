Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 (Out) for Wireless Supervisor Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

West Bengal Police  has released the PET/PMT Schedule for the Wireless Supervisor post on its official website -wbpolice.gov.in. Check PDF Link here.

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 13:14 IST
WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020
WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 Download:  West Bengal Police  has released the PET/PMT Schedule for the Wireless Supervisor post on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II post can download the WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 through the official website of WB Police -wbpolice.gov.in. 

 According to the short notice released, West Bengal Police will conduct the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II  from 22 April 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the  PMT & PET round should note that the PET/PMT Admit Card will be available on the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in) from 13 April 2022. 

candidates shortlisted for PMT & PET can download the admit card through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites mentioned after providing their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.


You can download the WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link that reads 'Recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020' on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 in a new window.
  5. Download WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 and save it for future reference. 

