WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 (Out) for Wireless Supervisor Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 Download: West Bengal Police has released the PET/PMT Schedule for the Wireless Supervisor post on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II post can download the WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 through the official website of WB Police -wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, West Bengal Police will conduct the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II from 22 April 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the PMT & PET round should note that the PET/PMT Admit Card will be available on the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in) from 13 April 2022.

candidates shortlisted for PMT & PET can download the admit card through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites mentioned after providing their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.



You can download the WB Police PET/PMT Schedule 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.

